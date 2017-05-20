Southland Aquatic Center for open one week early for students already out of school

Southland Aquatic Center will open on Monday, a week earlier than normal, in response to the Fayette County schools getting out last Friday.
Southland will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, leading up to “Poolapalooza,” the official kickoff to city pool season on Saturday, May 27. Most years, Fayette County schools get out the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, but a lack of snow days this winter led to the early dismissal.
On May 27, “Poolapalooza” will feature free admission, games, giveaways and other family activities from noon to 4 p.m. at Southland. That will also be the opening day for the pools at Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland Aquatic Centers. Neighborhood pools, Shillito, Douglass and Picadome will open on Saturday, June 3.
For more information on admission fees and amenities, please visit www.lexingtonky.gov/pools.
