Canadian news identifies Kelly Knight Craft as likely U.S. ambassador to Canada

A Canadian television station has reported that Kentuckian Kelly Knight Craft will likely be named as U.S. ambassador to that country.
CTV said top U.S. officials told their reporters that they hope Craft, a long-time Republican fund-raiser, will be in the job by the end of summer.
Although Craft’s possible appointment has been circulated for months, the Canadian report on Friday pushed it further, prompting Kentucky Republican Party Chairman Mac Brown to issue a statement.
“Kelly Knight Craft is an incredibly caring, hard-working person who is deeply devoted to country and its citizens,” Brown said. “I have no doubt she will serve the United States with distinction and the Canadians will find her to be an outstanding working partner.”
A Glasgow native, Craft and her husband, coal magnate Joe Craft of Alliance Resource Partners, both gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to help elect Donald Trump president and served on his inaugural committee. Former President George W. Bush named her to the U.S. delegation to the United Nations in 2007. She has served as the Kentucky fund-raising chairwoman for several presidential nominees.
Last summer, Gov. Matt Bevin appointed her to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees. Joe Craft is one of UK’s biggest athletics boosters, having donated millions to both the men’s basketball and football programs.
Linda Blackford: 859-231-1359, @lbblackford
Comments