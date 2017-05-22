Herald-Leader file photo
May 22, 2017 9:42 PM

Fayette schools won’t increase lunch prices in 2017-2018

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

Lunch prices in the 2017-18 school year will not increase 10 cents a meal for Fayette County Public School students as had been proposed, Superintendent Manny Caulk announced at Monday’s school board meeting.

A vote for the increase had been planned at Monday’s meeting, but district officials received word Monday afternoon that the Kentucky Department of Education had granted the school district a waiver, Caulk said. Lunch prices will remain at at $2.50 for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and $2.75 for students in sixth to 12th grades.

Last year, school district officials had increased meal prices by 10 cents for the 2016-17 school year to allow the district Child Nutrition Program to comply with federal regulations that require adequate funding.

