First day of school comes this week for some Central Kentucky districts

Tour the new Frederick Douglass high school
How horses and kids are impacting each other
Fayette county schools have seen growth and successes
Middle schoolers learn about STEM in UK camp
Beshear to Bevin: Rescind changes to education boards or get sued
Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee
Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible'
Small campus, connection with teachers attracted student to Alice Lloyd College
'These (computers) are dinosaurs': Henry Clay students pitch library renovations
School aide punches 12-year-old with special needs

Lester Diaz, principal of the new Frederick Douglass high school off of Winchester road, explains much of the school amenities and what it will offer for incoming students for this Fall. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

