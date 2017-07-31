Lester Diaz, principal of the new Frederick Douglass high school off of Winchester road, explains much of the school amenities and what it will offer for incoming students for this Fall. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
First day of school comes this week for some Central Kentucky districts

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

July 31, 2017 8:51 AM

As the late Chuck Berry sang, it will soon be “Up in the morning and out to school” for area students.

The first day of classes for some school districts is as early as this week.

Frankfort Independent Schools starts classes Tuesday. The first day for students in the Burgin Independent Schools in Mercer County is Wednesday.

Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard and Mercer counties start their classes Aug. 9. Harrison County begins Aug. 10.

Aug. 16 is when several districts have their first day of classes. Those include Berea Independent, Boyle County, Clark County, Danville Independent, Fayette County, Franklin County, Jessamine County and Paris Independent.

Fayette County and its new $82 million Frederick Douglass High School on Winchester Road — the sixth general high school in the district — opens to students Aug. 16.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

