Sullivan University system to merge its three schools into one

The Sullivan University System’s board of directors has voted unanimously to merge the system’s three educational institutions — Sullivan University, the Sullivan College of Technology and Design, and Spencerian College — into a single entity that will be known as Sullivan University.
At the point of merger, students, faculty, staff, programs, campuses and facilities at the technology college and Spencerian College will all become part of Sullivan University, the privately owned, for-profit college system announced Monday.
After the merger, the Lexington campus that houses both Sullivan University and Spencerian College will operate as Sullivan University.
No definitive date is set, but the merger could occur as soon as early next year, depending on various factors, school officials said.
Efforts are underway with Sullivan University’s accreditor, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, and the institution is working with the U.S. Department of Education and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, nor is it a new concept,” said Sullivan University System Chancellor and founder A.R. Sullivan. He and his late father, A.O. Sullivan, founded the school in 1962.
“Bringing all the schools under a common regional accreditor strengthens the résumés of our graduates and builds a strong identity for all of our divisions,” Chancellor Sullivan said. “A merger will also create the benefit of operating under a single brand, offer efficiencies, save resources and eliminate some current redundancies.”
Dr. Jay Marr, chief executive officer at Sullivan University, is managing the merger and has assembled a team from across the system to assist in this process. Faculty and staff from all three schools also have been involved.
Sullivan University also operates an extension campus at Fort Knox, and it recently opened two Centers for Learning, one in Louisa, in Eastern Kentucky, and one in Northern Kentucky, serving greater Cincinnati.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
