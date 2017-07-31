Model Lab School’s Parker selected for 2017 Global Education Policy Fellowship Program

Awards/honors
▪ Eric Parker, executive director of Model Laboratory School in Richmond, is one of 15 educators nationwide selected to participate in the 2017 Global Education Policy Fellowship Program.
Participants are chosen based on their experience and expertise in international education policy and research. The program provides senior-level leaders an opportunity to study education policy by investigating education development challenges in economically developed and developing counties.
▪ Frontier Nursing University has been awarded the Nursing Workforce Diversity grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. The grant totals $1,998,000 for a four-year project that will be led by Frontier with assistance from several partner organizations.
The goal of the program is to increase access to high-quality, culturally aligned advanced practice nurses and midwives who reflect the diversity of their communities. The aim is to increase the recruitment, enrollment, retention and graduation of students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through education and training in Frontier’s programs, these students will be prepared to provide advanced practice nursing and midwifery health care services across the United States.
▪ WEKU, the public radio service of Eastern Kentucky University, has received a national first-place award for its weekly public affairs program, Eastern Standard. John Hingsbergen is the program’s host.
“Diversity in Media,” which featured EKU faculty members Michael Randolph and Lisa Day, along with University of Kentucky faculty member Yi Zhang, was awarded first place in Division C of the call-in category by the Public Radio News Directors organization. Eastern Standard, which examines topics of concern to central and southeastern Kentuckians, airs live Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon and is repeated Sundays at 6 p.m.
Miscellaneous
▪ The Kentucky Community and Technical College System office and its five colleges from the Shaping Our Appalachian Region will take part in the 2017 SOAR Summit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville.
Breakout sessions will be focused on aerospace and manufacturing opportunities in Appalachia at 1 p.m., and broadband and the digital economy at 2:30 p.m. Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay Box will moderate the two sessions, and Hazard Community and Technical College President Jennifer Lindon will serve as the welcome speaker for each session.
Representatives from Ashland Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Hazard Community and Technical College, Somerset Community College and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will also be on hand to discuss innovation in Eastern Kentucky and the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program.
To register and view the summit agenda, go to Soar-ky.orgsummit.
▪ Montessori High School of Lexington is offering qualified students financial assistance toward tuition for the 2017-18 school year. Criteria for acceptance is based on financial need and not student performance. Montessori was established in 2009 and recently received full accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
▪ A new prepaid fare program called the BCTC Class Pass has been developed between Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Lextran, to provide students a free ride to Bluegrass Community and Technical College campuses in Lexington.
The program starts Tuesday, and any route in Lexington is accessible with the pass. Passes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid student ID or employee ID number will be required to obtain a pass.
Personnel
Fayette County Public Schools has made the following personnel changes: Heather Bell, Scott Flowers, Randy Peffer, Edwina Smith, Lisa Smith and Tony Watts have been named chiefs of schools; Jack Hayes, Jimmy Meadows and Julie Wright have been named school leadership support specialists, and John White has been named senior director of administrative services.
