Matt Moore is new superintendent for Jessamine County schools

Just in time for the start of classes, the Jessamine County school district has a new superintendent.
Matt Moore, 50, was selected by the school board in late July. On Monday night, the board approved a four-year contract that will pay him $142,000 a year.
Moore said a district goal is to see that students are “life ready.”
“We’re putting a lot of energy and effort into not just the academic focus, but also making sure we’re focusing on those employability skills,” Moore said.
Moore succeeds Kathy Fields, who was superintendent from 2013 until this summer.
Moore has been with the Jessamine district for 25 years. He most recently served as deputy superintendent-chief of staff, a position he has held since 2012.
He was also director of special programs for 12 years. Before that, he taught at the elementary and high school levels and served as the district boys’ varsity soccer coach.
Originally from Henderson, Moore served in the Army Reserves and Kentucky National Guard from 1985 to 2008. He and his wife, Celeste, live in Nicholasville.
In a statement, school board Chair Amy Day said Moore “is the right person for our students, staff and community and we’re excited about what the next four years will hold for our district under his leadership.”
The Jessamine district has 1,300 employees and an enrollment of about 8,300 students.
The first day of classes for the Jessamine schools is Aug. 16.
