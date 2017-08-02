UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state'

A video showing paraeducator James Coleman punching a then 12-year-old child with special needs (wearing backpack) is central to a lawsuit the child's mother has filed against the Fayette County School District. The child had a medical condition that causes uncontrollable movements or tics in response to stimulus, including loud conversation and clapping, as was occurring before she hit Coleman, the suit says. Coleman was aware of that when he responded by punching the girl, knocking out teeth, the suit says. Coleman was fired but acquitted in a criminal trial. His attorney said he had no intention to harm the child, but he was defending himself after the child struck him first.