Education

Demolition begins on two 11-story dorms on EKU’s campus

August 02, 2017 3:44 PM

Demolition of Todd and Dupree halls, also known as the Greek Towers, continued on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus Wednesday.

The two 11-story residence halls opened in 1964 and housed about 340 students each, according to EKU’s website. The towers are being cleared for a new student recreation and wellness center, according to Kristi Middleton, EKU Chief External Affairs Officer. Construction on the fitness center is scheduled to begin later this year, with completion scheduled for fall of 2019, Middleton said.

