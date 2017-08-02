Demolition begins on two 11-story dorms on EKU’s campus

1:26 UK dentist files lawsuit: 'What I experienced has no place in our state' Pause

0:36 Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus

1:32 UK football's Jordan Griffin setting an example

1:20 Ex-Cats Macy, Chapman and Mills play in exhibition doubles tennis match

2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

1:47 Tour the new Frederick Douglass high school

1:30 How horses and kids are impacting each other

1:48 Fayette county schools have seen growth and successes

1:38 Middle schoolers learn about STEM in UK camp