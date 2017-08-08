Three local students awarded University of Louisville Grawemeyer Scholarship

Three high school graduates from Lexington, Harrodsburg and Worthington have won the University of Louisville’s Grawemeyer Scholarship. This is a full-tuition scholarship, plus $8,000 per year educational allowance, and is highly competitive. Only 10 Kentucky students per year are selected. The Lexington-area winners are:
Andrew Albrecht, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, majoring in computer engineering/computer science. His parents are Ann and Jeffrey Albrecht of Lexington. He was a National Merit Finalist (2017) and AP Scholar with Distinction (2016).
Lindsay Taylor Haralu, Mercer County High School, majoring in civil engineering. Her parents are Gladys Coleman Haralu and Megolazo Haralu, both of Harrodsburg. Lindsay was a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar (2015), winner of the President’s Award for Educational Excellence (2016) and KHSAA Academic All-State First Team winner (2012-16).
Madeline “Maddy” McCloud, Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, majoring in biology. Her parents are Tonja Carpenter McCloud and Brian C. McCloud, both of Worthington. She earned an honors with distinction diploma from Craft Academy and was selected in the first class of the academy, a dual-credit residential high school near the campus of Morehead State.
▪ The Voices of Hope-Lexington’s Inaugural Living Proof Scholarship has been awarded to Ashley Evans, a senior at Eastern Kentucky University.
She entered the scholarship contest by completing an online form that included a short essay about her journey toward long-term recovery from substance abuse.
“I am honored to receive this scholarship. and it will impact many people beyond just me. I know that I am meant to help others who suffer from this disease called addiction.” Ashley said. “My new life began in 2014 after over 12 years in active addiction. Recovery means freedom. Recovery means life, and it is my everything.”
Evans will be presented with her scholarship during the annual Overdose Awareness Day event at Jacobson Park on Aug. 26.
To learn more about Voices Of Hope’s mission and the Living Proof scholarship program, go to Voicesofhopelex.org
▪ Sayre School student Hanae Yoshida was the grand prize winner in the essay division of the Sister Cities International Young Author’s Competition. Yoshida was awarded $1,000 in prize money, and her essay, “No, I Didn’t Need A Bodyguard,” was on the display at the Sister Cities International Conference in Virginia Beach, Va.
Also, Dunbar student Rebecca Daugherty was named a finalist in the poetry division for her piece, “Vagabond (vag-uh-bond) see also: traveler, wanderer, a hopeful beginning.” Her poem was also displayed at the conference.
▪ The following area high school students participated in the 2017 Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs, hosted in July by Transylvania University:
Elizabeth Piper and Will Roberts, Henry Clay; Eleanor Liu, Rachel Seevers, Sydney Sun and Angie Xiao, Paul Laurence Dunbar; Ronald Delgado, Andrew Gazzaroli and Sam Newman, Tates Creek; Joseph Comer, Catherine Long and Keegan Graham, Scott County-Elkhorn Crossing School; William Arflack, Western Hills, Frankfort; and Allen Slaughter, Franklin County High School.
They were among 61 teens from across the state selected for the three-week summer program for rising freshmen, sophomores and juniors. They experienced the ins and outs of creating a start-up: engaging with successful entrepreneurs, building a prototype, and pitching to a live audience for a cash prize.
The program is run by the Kentucky Entrepreneurship Education Network. For questions, email Keen@keenstart.org or call 859-568-2199.
▪ Several school chapters in the 16th District PTA received recognition during the Kentucky PTA’s July 14-15 convention in Louisville.
Outstanding Educator: Kelly Sirginnis, Tates Creek Middle
Outstanding Local Unit Newsletter: Veterans Park Elementary
Outstanding Membership Campaign: Veterans Park Elementary
President’s Challenge Award (25-member increase from previous year): Beaumont Middle, Clays Mill Elementary, Edythe J. Hayes Middle, Glendover Elementary, Henry Clay High School, Jessie M. Clark Middle, Lafayette High School, Leestown Middle, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, Sandersville Elementary, Southern Elementary, STEAM Academy and Veterans Park Elementary
Youth Voice Award (largest percent of student members, based on enrollment per district): Lafayette
Chuck Saylors He-Man Award (largest percent of male members, based on enrollment): Henry Clay
Mrs. George Weldon Award (200-member increase by March 15): Garrett Morgan Elementary
Acorn Award (largest percent membership increase per district): Garrett Morgan
Apple Award (schools with 100 percent of faculty and staff enrolled as members): Veterans Park
Go to Fcps.net/pta to learn more about PTA/PTSA in Fayette County Public Schools.
▪ The National Association of Basketball Coaches has named Gerry Milligan of Midway University to its 2016-17 Honors Court. This recognition is for men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.
Milligan is Midway’s first-ever student athlete to earn the award. The rising junior from West Palm Beach, Fla., is making his first career appearance on the Honors Court.
▪ Nancye Davis, an EKU faculty member, has received the 2017 Unsung Hero Award from the National Association of EMS Educators.
Davis, chair of the Department of Fire Protection and Paramedicine Sciences, has spent more than 30 years in the field of emergency medicine, the last 25 as an EKU faculty member.
Miscellaneous
▪ The Kentucky Coal Academy has partnered with Coal Education Development and Resource Inc. to develop, promote and deliver educational opportunities for the people of the coalfields of Eastern Kentucky.
“CEDAR’s strong dedication to K-12 students is one of the reasons this will be terrific partnership for the Kentucky Coal Academy,” said academy Executive Director Gary Whisman. “Students in the 12-county CEDAR program (Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike counties) will be able to take advantage of the curriculum CEDAR offers, which teach transferable skills that can be used in a variety of trades.”
These opportunities include the Coal Study Unit program, the CEDAR Coal Fair, and the Mars Invasion 2030 program.
These projects aim to provide solutions to employment opportunities through a business enterprise, as well as adding value to the quality of life for residents of the area, and to explore possible new uses for coal, building businesses to bring to market new processes or products to provide employment opportunities, especially for unemployed coal miners.
▪ Eight principals in Fayette County Public Schools were among 48 from across Kentucky who participated in executive-level leadership training in 2017-18. The Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals, in partnership with the BB&T Leadership Institute, included Amber Catron, Russell Cave Elementary; Grant Davis, Clays Mill Elementary; Lester Diaz, Frederick Douglass High School; Shamiah Ford, Coventry Oak Elementary; James McMillin, Bryan Station High School; Robin Steiner, Dixie Magnet Elementary; Stephanie Urbanek, Meadowthorpe Elementary; and Sarah Woodford, Garrett Morgan Elementary.
