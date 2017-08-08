Madison schools join Fayette in canceling classes on day of solar eclipse

Students in Madison County Public Schools will not report to school on Aug. 21 — the day of the solar eclipse — but will learn from home on a Non-Traditional Instruction Day, according to an announcement Tuesday on the district website.
Madison is joining Fayette County and other districts in the state that have made adjustments to their 2017-18 calendar during the solar eclipse, when the moon covers the sun.
Kentucky school districts that use non-traditional instruction days require students to complete classwork from home. Generally, such days are reserved for winter weather.
The Fayette County Public Schools board voted Monday that students would not go to school on Aug. 21, to accommodate the solar eclipse and to adjust staffing to ensure that schools have enough teachers in the 2017-18 school year.
School district officials across Kentucky are concerned about student safety because the peak of the eclipse is occurring at a time on Aug. 21 when schools typically dismiss for the day.
