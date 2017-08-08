More Videos

    Fred Espenak, scientist emeritus at NASA Goddard, visited Hopkinsville to help promote and educate about the August 2017 total solar eclipse.

Education

Madison schools join Fayette in canceling classes on day of solar eclipse

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

August 08, 2017 12:59 PM

Students in Madison County Public Schools will not report to school on Aug. 21 — the day of the solar eclipse — but will learn from home on a Non-Traditional Instruction Day, according to an announcement Tuesday on the district website.

Madison is joining Fayette County and other districts in the state that have made adjustments to their 2017-18 calendar during the solar eclipse, when the moon covers the sun.

Kentucky school districts that use non-traditional instruction days require students to complete classwork from home. Generally, such days are reserved for winter weather.

The Fayette County Public Schools board voted Monday that students would not go to school on Aug. 21, to accommodate the solar eclipse and to adjust staffing to ensure that schools have enough teachers in the 2017-18 school year.

School district officials across Kentucky are concerned about student safety because the peak of the eclipse is occurring at a time on Aug. 21 when schools typically dismiss for the day.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-409, @vhspears

    Thomas W. Lewis had his honored by University of Kentucky to Lewis Hall in the new UK Lewis Honors College after he and his wife donated $23 million dollars to the university's honors program.

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation

