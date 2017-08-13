UK Chandler Hospital adds local beef, chicken and veggies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Pause 1:38 Lexington Catholic in the Class 3A title mix again 0:26 Victor Robinson on his French medal 1:06 How one tool helps Lexington police battle opioid overdoses 1:38 Drew Barker looks like the old Drew Barker 1:52 Eddie Gran not happy with mistakes 1:57 Listen to an antique phonograph 2:03 Mark Stoops after just OK scrimmage 0:44 Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 3:17 Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Last week the University of Kentucky opened Chandler Dining, a new food-court-like dining facility and kitchen that also serves patients in the hospital. jpatton1@herald-leader.com

Last week the University of Kentucky opened Chandler Dining, a new food-court-like dining facility and kitchen that also serves patients in the hospital. jpatton1@herald-leader.com