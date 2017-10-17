Lexington has new junior fire chief

Awards/honors
▪ Meadowthorpe Elementary’s Katie Bowden will represent Lexington schoolchildren as the city’s 2017-18 junior fire chief, an honorary year-long position. Wearing an official badge and a kid-sized fire department uniform, Katie showed her winning poster to Chief Kristin Chilton and read her essay aloud to her fellow fifth-graders gathered in the gym on Oct. 9.
This year’s nationwide theme for Fire Prevention Week is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” Read Katie’s essay here.
▪ Susan McLaughlin-Jones of Lafayette High School is among Kentucky’s finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. She is one of three science teachers and five math instructors that the Kentucky Department of Education submitted for national consideration. McLaughlin-Jones will also be recognized during the Kentucky Science Teachers Association conference, set for Nov. 9-11 at the Hyatt Regency and Lexington Convention Center. She has taught in Fayette County Public Schools since 1996 and at Lafayette since 2000.
▪ Fayette County Public Schools administrator Michael Dailey has received statewide recognition from the Kentucky World Language Association for contributions to the profession of those who teach world languages and their students.
Dailey, the associate director of federal, state and magnet programs in Fayette County Public Schools, received the Amici Linguarum Award on Sept. 23 during the association’s fall conference. Dailey has advocated for the expansion of world language programs in schools, has supported these teachers outside of the classroom and in the community at large, and has bolstered these teachers’ efforts by making them feel needed and appreciated.
▪ Bluegrass Community and Technical College has announced four new inductees into its Alumni Hall of Distinction. They are:
Karen S. Hill, a 1978 graduate of Lexington Technical Institute. She is the chief operating officer/chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Lexington.
Gary Cloyd, a 1979 graduate of Lexington Technical Institute. He worked for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Workforce Development Cabinet.
Joey Payne, a 1992 graduate of Lexington Community College. He is vice president and senior consultant at the Cammack Retirement Group.
State Rep. Susan Westrom attended Lexington Community College and serves in the Kentucky House of Representatives as a member of the Agriculture, Appropriations and Revenue, Licensing and Occupations Committees, as well as the Budget Review Subcommittee on Health and Family Services.
▪ Fayette County Public Schools is one of five districts nationally to receive a School District Scholarship for the coming year from the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council. Fayette County Public Schools will benefit from ongoing support, connections and resource sharing with a network of school sustainability leaders.
Through the three pillars of sustainability — environmental literacy, building efficiency and student/staff wellness — Fayette County Public Schools aim to empower students and staff and to equip schools and the community with the tools and knowledge to preserve fiscal, natural and human resources. Guiding these efforts are Tresine Logsdon, the district’s energy and sustainability curriculum coordinator, and Logan Poteat, energy engineer. For details, go to Fcps.net/sustainability.
The five recipients of scholarships represent 230,000 students in the District of Columbia, Colorado, Virginia, New Mexico and Lexington. Benefits include participation in the annual School Sustainability Leaders Summit, with access to resource conservation managers, energy managers, facilities directors and industry experts.
▪ High School Nation, the country’s largest secondary school touring music festival, has added Henry Clay High School to its fall lineup along with the promise of a complete recording studio, donated and installed on the Lexington campus.
Henry Clay was one of two Kentucky schools tapped for the current tour; it was chosen because of its size and diversity. High School Nation’s goal for 2017 is to build professional recording studios in 60 public high schools from coast to coast. The organization supplies funding, instruments, gear and components from two dozen high-end manufacturers. For more information, go to Highschoolnation.org.
▪ University of Kentucky Professor Kyra Hunting has been chosen to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s 2017 Faculty Seminar Program. Members of the academy selected 25 professors from colleges and universities nationwide for the annual program. The faculty fellows will gain the latest information on the television and content development industries from top entertainment professionals during a weeklong Southern California seminar in early November.
