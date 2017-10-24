Local employee named School Psychologist of the Year

Awards/honors
▪ Diann Shuffett Ashcraft, who has worked in the Fayette County Public Schools for 27 years, has been named School Psychologist of the Year by the Kentucky Association for Psychology in the Schools. She also was one of five to receive a Best Practice Award during a conference Oct. 13 in Louisville.
“Diann is truly an expert in her field whose experience and effectiveness as a school psychologist and leader of our team of school psychologists is unparalleled, as is her heart for kids,” said Amanda Dennis, director of special education in Fayette County Public Schools.
▪ The middle school band from SCAPA at Bluegrass is a state-level winner in the 2017 Mark of Excellence’s National Wind Band Honors division. The Foundation for Music Education selected SCAPA based on recordings submitted by band director Robin Barker and assistant director Karen Akel.
The project recognizes outstanding achievement in performance by high school and middle school bands, choirs and orchestras.
