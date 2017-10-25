UK is trying to increase the amount of local food it serves at venues such as The 90 on south campus.
UK bought more local food last year. This time, it didn’t include Coca-Cola.

By Linda Blackford

October 25, 2017 11:01 AM

The University of Kentucky has increased the amount of local food it buys, even as it stopped including soft drinks and ice as “local” products.

According to the UK Food Connection yearly report, UK’s food provider, Aramark, bought $1.6 million from Kentucky farmers and food producers, compared to about $1.5 million the year before. Those purchases make up about 18 percent of Aramark’s total purchases.

The Food Connection study breaks down purchases by whether they are mostly produced from Kentucky farmers or have some impact on local farms or businesses For example, last year, Aramark bought $701,000 in meat products. About $95,000 came directly or mostly from Kentucky farms, $164,000 had some portion from Kentucky farms and $442,000 had no local impact.

The study’s author also reclassified about $1.2 million in products that they determined were not actually Kentucky sourced. But the study includes businesses such as John Conti Coffee, which is a Kentucky company, although coffee is not grown here.

“We’ve learned so much already about the nature of our food economy,” said Lilian Brislen, one of the study’s authors. “We’re seeing connections that didn’t exist before getting put into place, and we’re working to get more wholesale growers in place.”

UK has revised its contract with Aramark to include yearly benchmarks, including a requirement that by 2023-2024, Aramark will be making 20 percent of its purchases from Kentucky farms and businesses.

