Lexington superintendent joins push for Congress to protect ‘Dreamers’

More Videos 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. Pause 1:40 'That takes a lot of money from us.' Teacher sounds off on GOP pension proposal at forum 1:41 This man just gave $12 million to the University of Kentucky 1:48 Teachers show displeasure at lawmaker's suggestion on pensions 2:08 Bevin talks tough to teachers considering mid-year retirement 2:08 Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts 1:09 Senate president says public employees must realize pension system is ‘broke’ 2:01 Can Bevin turn the 'sacred cows' of Kentucky's tax code into hamburger? 1:34 88-year-old grandmother attends UK classes with granddaughter for a day 1:31 Kevin Knox: UK's cramping, perimeter shooting will be addressed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'This is like a slap in the face.' Dreamers and defenders rally in Lexington Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington Tuesday for a rally just hours after the Trump administration announced its efforts to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program. Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington Tuesday for a rally just hours after the Trump administration announced its efforts to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington Tuesday for a rally just hours after the Trump administration announced its efforts to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program. aslitz@herald-leader.com