Lexington science teacher named best in state

Awards/honors
▪ Wellington Elementary’s Julie Moore has been named Outstanding Elementary Science Educator for 2017 by the Kentucky Science Teachers Association. A K-5 STEM lab teacher, Moore will receive a $100 grant for enhancing her classroom instruction, a one-year association membership and complimentary registration for next year’s conference.
Moore has taught in Fayette County Public Schools since 2003 and at Wellington Elementary for five years.
▪ All elementary schools that house a Fayette County Preschool Program classroom received a five-star rating, the highest mark achievable, after a review by the Kentucky Department of Education during the 2016-17 school year.
The findings, which are good for three years, came through Stars for Kids Now, which is Kentucky’s rating system. The reviewers looked at staff/child ratios, group size, curriculum, room arrangement, and interactions and relationships between staff and children.
“Receiving a five-star shows a teacher has taken the time to ensure the classroom environment is equipped to meet the specific needs of young children, positive and meaningful interactions are occurring throughout the day, and a developmentally appropriate experience is provided for all,” said Whitney Stevenson, the district’s associate director of early childhood education.
Miscellaneous
▪ The League of Women Voters of Lexington will examine college and post-secondary education access and affordability barriers for Kentuckians from 10 a.m to noon Saturday in Classroom 107 at the Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Newtown Campus at Newtown Pike and Fourth Street.
The Student Voice team of the Prichard Committee will present its findings. This group has done research, interviewed students across the state and recently released a new book, “Ready or Not: Stories from Students Behind the Statistics.”
The panel will also include Perry Papka, policy analyst at the Prichard Committee with a focus on post-secondary education, and Erin Klarer, vice president for government relations at the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority.
