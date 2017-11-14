Look up, compare Fayette County School District salaries

Nearly 120 administrators and principals make more than $100,000 annually in Fayette County, according to the latest school district salary data for 5,944 employees.
Just more than half, 66, are principals or program heads in the schools. Other administrators can be assigned to schools or work in the district's central offices or facilities.
Roughly 790 employees make $75,000 or more. There were about 350 teachers, labeled instructors, in that group.
BELOW you can search or filter all Fayette County Schools employees by last name, locations (schools or central office), job title, or classification (certified includes school administrators and teaching staff).
When searching, entering a portion of a school name or a staff member's name should get you results. The data uses some abbreviations for schools with long names.
More tips:
- Once your search results are shown, you can order some columns to group by division or to rank by most to least and vice versa. Sortable columns are indicated with a set of triangles by the name of the column. Click the triangles to sort.
- Click on last names to get more details about an individual employee's compensation, year of hire (sometimes to most recent position), status (classified or certified) and more.
- If you enter nothing in the search field and set the classification to "Select Classification," you can obtain salaries for all positions.
Comments