Education

Two Lexington elementary schools are struggling. They’re about to get outside help.

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

November 22, 2017 09:57 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

An outside firm or consultant will conduct an external review of Arlington and Booker T. Washington elementary schools in Lexington, both which have shown a lack of progress and performance, Fayette school officials said.

In 2016-17, state test scores showed that both were among the schools in Fayette County with significant percentages of students performing at the lowest level of math and reading.

Test results released a few months ago by the Kentucky Department of Education led Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk to say he would hire an outside independent agency to conduct a scholastic audit of low-performing schools in the district. He did not identify any schools at the time.

But on Monday, the Fayette school board voted to begin the process for firms to submit proposals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A new state law outlines a process for the state to identify and support schools where student achievement does not meet standards.

The district will accept proposals from outside firms or consultants to conduct a comprehensive review of the two schools and make concrete recommendations to “improve and sustain student growth and achievement,” Senior Director of School Leadership Schuronda Morton said Monday at the school board’s regular monthly meeting. The review would occur in 2018.

Morton said the results should include recommendations at both the school and district level. “We need to identify reasons for lack of progress and performance,” she said. “Once we know what the root cause is, we can provided targeted support and assistance.”

The review will look at student demographics and mobility patterns, test data, curriculum, instruction, and assessment, strategic allocation of resources, school improvement and turnaround practices, and student participation in-school and extracurricular. Additionally, the district would like the audit team to conduct surveys and interviews of students, staff, and families, and focus groups with community members to gather input on reimagining the school.

“It’s important to have that community and family voice in this work,” Caulk said. “What do they want to see the school become? We are committed to ensuring that in every neighborhood, students and families have access to a great school.”

Under the state’s new charter school law, traditional public schools can be converted into public charter schools. District officials did not immediately say whether that was an option for Arlington and Booker T. Washington.

Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Students explain the Academies of Lexington

    Students of Bryan Station High School explain how the Academies of Lexington program educates students relevant to their career paths at Bryan Station and well as other Fayette County public high schools.

Students explain the Academies of Lexington

Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington
UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation 1:11

UK dedicates Lewis Hall following a $23 million donation
Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school 1:04

Weapons were quickly confiscated at Fayette middle school

View More Video