Eastern DACA student named Student of the Year by National Collegiate Honors Council

Awards/honors
▪ Omar Salinas Chacón, a senior political science and Spanish major at Eastern Kentucky University, has been named Student of the Year by the National Collegiate Honors Council. Chacón, who originally hails from El Salvador, is a DACA student at EKU.
▪ Twenty-nine Henry Clay High School students attended the 31st William and Mary Model United Nations conference Nov. 17-19 at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. Student delegates debated in the U.N. General Assembly and in various specialized agencies and crisis committees. They formulated U.N. resolutions of different world issues with students from 72 high schools from across 19 states and Washington.
Five Henry Clay students took home individuals awards:
Junior Breland E. Finch received Honorable Mention as the head delegate to Finland on the High Commission on Refugees.
Sophomore Santiago D. ONeil received the Outstanding Delegate Award for representing Kenya in the African Union.
Senior Donald “Will” Andrews received the Outstanding Delegate Award for his representation of founding father Jonathan Dayton in the Joint Crisis Committee — The Federalists.
Junior Samuel B. Clark received the Outstanding Delegate Award for representing Kenya in the African Union.
Senior Augustine “Gus” Carlson received Honorable Mention as the head delegate to Finland in the U.N. Environment Assembly.
▪ A Quad Dive Meet between Lafayette High School, Lexington Christian Academy, Tates Creek High School and Henry Clay High School took place Nov. 18 at the William T. Young Campus Center at Transylvania University.
Results were:
Boys 1-meter Diving: Jonah Dunn, ninth grade, Lafayette, 189.85, first place; Carson Horn, eighth grade, LCA, 136.30 second place; Colin Baker, ninth grade, Lafayette, 130.70, third place; Will Ketz, ninth grade, Lafayette, 121.60, fourth place; Logan Stivers, 10th grade, LCA, 121.20, fifth place.
Girls 1-meter Diving: Van McKinley, 10th grade, Henry Clay, 189.75, first place; Mallory Sparks, eighth grade, Henry Clay, 183.60, second place; Taylor Trapp, 11th grade, Lafayette, 163.50, third place; Claire Horn, 10th grade, LCA, 147.30, fourth place; Grace Cordle, 10th grade, Lafayette, 117.55; and Liz Ketz, 12th grade, Lafayette, 113.65, sixth place.
▪ Ned Crankshaw, chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Landscape Architecture, and UK Landscape Architecture alumnus Christopher H. Manning have been named to the American Society of Landscape Architects’ Council of Fellows for their accomplishments and contributions to the field.
From 16,000 active members, the society inducted 23 members into its 2017 Class of Fellows. The recognition is one of the highest honors the society bestows on its members.
The society’s Kentucky chapter nominated Crankshaw in the knowledge category. Manning, who graduated from the department in 1987, is a partner at Human Nature in Cincinnati. The Ohio Chapter nominated him in the leadership/management category.
