How volunteer hours can turn into academic credit for some UK students

More Videos 1:58 KSU Concert Choir planning tour in Spring across country Pause 0:48 Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 1:58 'Pay the piper:' Governor warns about pension costs, says budget 'won't be pretty.' 3:40 Former UK basketball player, kidney donor tell story of life-saving gift 1:16 John Calipari after loss to UCLA: We’re better than this 1:40 'Out Of The Blue': Watch the trailer for the new documentary on UK's 1998 champions 0:55 Before and after: Incredible difference for man who underwent beep brain stimulation 1:02 Wenyen Gabriel sees UCLA loss as learning experience for Cats 1:42 Patient with Parkinson’s disease accompanies others through surgeries 1:22 Drone provides unique view of Chinoe Christmas House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UK students get credit hours for volunteering at kids after-school program UK student volunteers were brought in to E7 Kids Cafe, a children’s after-school program off of Martin Luther King Boulevard directed by Tanya Roodhouse, through the UK Service Corps which gives credit hours for UK students that volunteer. UK student volunteers were brought in to E7 Kids Cafe, a children’s after-school program off of Martin Luther King Boulevard directed by Tanya Roodhouse, through the UK Service Corps which gives credit hours for UK students that volunteer. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

UK student volunteers were brought in to E7 Kids Cafe, a children’s after-school program off of Martin Luther King Boulevard directed by Tanya Roodhouse, through the UK Service Corps which gives credit hours for UK students that volunteer. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com