She’s a ‘phenomenal’ kindergarten teacher’s assistant. She also has Down syndrome.

Megan McCormick is a paraeducator — a teacher’s assistant — at Lexington’s Millcreek Elementary. The Fayette County Public Schools employee is passionate about helping students and is pursuing a four-year college degree to further her career..
McCormick, 29, also has Down syndrome. It is a genetic disorder than can result in mild to moderate intellectual disabilities..
“We are very proud of Megan,” said Millcreek Principal Greg Ross.” She does a phenomenal job. She does whatever we ask of her.”
McCormick, a 2013 graduate of Bluegrass Community and Technical College, started out as a substitute paraeducator, but this school year has been hired to work both in a kindergarten classroom and as an assistant in the school’s front office, Ross said.
In the classroom, Ross said, McCormick works with kids in small groups, maybe helping them with writing or with “staying on task.” He said she works as much as 32 hours per week.
“I do enjoy working with the children at Millcreek,” McCormick told the Herald-Leader. “My goal is to be a paraeducator with a full-time job, specifically for kindergarten.”
McCormick said she wants to work with typical children and children with disabilities.
“I want them to see how I could be a good role model for them to learn ... and to reach their potential and work hard so they can do things like go to college in their future,” McCormick said. “I want to be their inspiration. Elementary school should be a stepping stone to get the job they want.”
“She just has a heart of gold . She really does desire to do the best job she possibly can,.It’s been great for both of us I believe,” said Ross. “She’s so reflective. There’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t ask, ‘Dr. Ross, Is there something that I can do better?’ She’s always wanting feedback.”
She has an associate’s degree in education, but to reach her goals as an educator, she has enrolled in the University of Kentucky part-time to earn a four-year degree, probably in liberal studies.
McCormick also works for the Learning Program at the Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky on Saturdays. She works with a special education teacher as the paraeducator for the program.
McCormick’s parents, physicians James and Malkanthie McCormick of Lexington, have always concentrated on Megan’s strengths and had high expectations for her as they did their other children. She lives in an apartment in their basement. After graduating from BCTC, she worked as an after school counselor and an aide, but she always wanted to be an instructional assistant in the classroom..
“Every opportunity she was given was an opportunity to learn,” Malkanthie McCormick said. “Some of them were not as satisfying as others, but she did what she could.”
“The thing she’s doing hopefully is inspiring other parents and other teachers and other students to look at her and say,’ If Megan can do it, so can we’... to raise the bar of expectation,” said Malkanthie McCormick.
Many need job opportunities
Megan McCormick’s employment story is not typical of Kentuckians with intellectual and developmental disabilities. At a time of high employment in Kentucky, citizens with those disabilities continue to experience a low employment rate and below minimum wages, according to a University of Kentucky group aiming to improve the situation.
Only 20.8 percent of former high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been employed for at least 90 days one year after completing high school at minimum wage or better.. One program, KentuckyWorks, aims to increase employment and post-secondary education for students with disabilities by 20 percentage points over five years through a community support program., UK officials said.
KentuckyWorks, led by the University of Kentucky’s Human Development Institute, is a collaborative effort between several state partners that aims to make sure valuable employees with disabilities are able to find employment that utilizes their skills, talents and interests, KentuckyWorks provides resources, hosts community conversations and empowers former students with disabilities, families, educators, employment specialists, and employers.
“Far more individuals want to work, so its a tremendous need in terms of connecting individuals to employers and then working with the schools to help them prepare students for employment,’said Harold Kleinert, who works with the program.
Malkanthie McCormick recently attended an event where she heard about KentuckyWorks. The data about the lack of employed people with intellectual disabilities concerned her.
“We have to share this story,” Malkanthie McCormick said, “ get the community employers to look at these people and say ‘Wait a minute. They belong to our community. They graduated from the school system, the special education programs. We have to embrace them’.”
UK’s Human Development Institute has recently launched a new website and learning modules for teachers, people with disabilities, employers, families, and employment professionals at kentuckyworks.org. The purpose of this website is to help navigate the transition process and find the most valuable transition resources in Kentucky and nationwide to make sure youth with disabilities can get jobs and higher education after they finish school.
