This dining hall is first part of UK’s massive new student center to open. Go inside.

UK’s massive $201 million student center renovation won’t be finished until May. But starting Sunday, a newly finished dining area will be serving food to students, faculty, staff and whoever wants to stop by.
“Champions Kitchen” is a 750-seat dining hall, which will offer food for many tastes, including a bakery, a breakfast station, a salad bar and something called a “worry-free zone,” where food is made in a kitchen without any exposure to gluten, peanuts, tree nuts or shellfish. The facility will offer some local foods, as required by UK’s contract with corporate giant Aramark, which operates all of the school’s food services.
Champions Kitchen will accept UK meal plans, as well as cash and credit.
Because the rest of the building is still under construction, access to Champions Kitchen will be limited to one entrance located on the south side of the building near White Hall and the Patterson Office Tower.
The student center renovation will add about 140,000 square feet to the former student center. The project tore down most of the old building, but kept and renovated the old Alumni Gym, turning it into a new fitness center. The space will also have a 500-seat cinema, student organization offices and meeting areas for students.
If you go
Champions Kitchen will be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
