St. Louis educator named new principal of Lexington Catholic High School

Mathew P. George, an educator from St. Louis, Missouri, who sees himself as “a teacher who serves as a school leader,” has been named the new principal at Lexington Catholic High School for the 2018-19 school year.
George, 44, will replace Sally Stevens, who is retiring at the end of the current school year after 22 years in that position.
George told the Herald-Leader Thursday that Stevens already had “phenomenal” programs in place. “I look forward to the challenge of taking what’s existing at a very good and solid premier Catholic school and taking them to the next level.”
George said he would work to continue to develop “a strong academic and faith-based program.”
“We are building men and women of faith and character,” George said.
Chosen from among 13 applicants from across the country, George has been an Assistant Principal at St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis, since 2014. George said he comes from a market that has 30 Catholic high schools. Lexington Catholic, the city’s only Catholic High School, has an enrollment of 840 students.
Geroeg told the search committee that his previous work in Catholic high schools given him the “tools necessary to work with a diverse student body, socioeconomically, racially and academically.”
George said he brought several innovations to his prior school, including a collaboration with the Gates Foundation to offer a cross-curricular science and social studies course.
Steve Angelucci, president of Lexington Catholic, said George “brings a new perspective and outlook to Lexington Catholic that will lead us into innovative, exciting directions, while maintaining a strong understanding and support of our long history as a premier Catholic, secondary academic institution.”
George’s parents emigrated from India. He was born in St. Louis and raised in a small town in southeast Missouri. He attended Catholic boys’ boarding school in St. Louis. After earning an undergraduate degree in business administration, George worked in educational publishing. He taught at an all-girls Catholic high school in the city of St. Louis for 12 years and ultimately served as Dean of Students. After getting his Educational Specialist degree, he took his current assistant principal position.
George and his wife Rosmy, who works in medical research, have a 4-year-old son, Dominic. George starts work at Lexington Catholic on July 1.
