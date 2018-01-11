With snow, ice on the way, Fayette County opts for early dismissal

As Lexington braces for a mix of ice and snow, Fayette County Public Schools officials decided Thursday night to dismiss school two hours early on Friday.

District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said earlier Thursday afternoon that district officials were “watching the weather closely.”

Whenever travel is deemed unsafe, the district can cancel school, delay the start of school, or dismiss school early.

Forecasts were still in flux Thursday for the timing and amount of freezing rain and snow Kentucky will see. In Lexington, it appears that morning rain would begin turning to a wintry mix by mid-day, then to snow.

Afternoon preschool sessions, afternoon technical center classes, and after-school and evening activities are all canceled. Preschoolers with a start time of 7 or 10:45 a.m. will ride their regular bus home, either one or two hours earlier than normal. Those starting at 7:45 or 11:35 a.m. will ride home with the elementary students at their school’s early dismissal time.

Bus riders will arrive at their regular stops earlier. Simply subtract from the regular drop-off times, officials said.

Since the first of the year, Fayette County has missed two days of school due to bad weather. The district is required by the state to make up every day missed so that there are 170 days of teaching and learning and 1, 062 instructional hours. The last day of school is tentatively scheduled for May 25.

Make-up days have not been decided yet.

Several surrounding counties, including Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Scott and Clark, have canceled classes Friday.

Jefferson County Public School officials announced Thursday afternoon that classes in that district are canceled for Friday.