New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says
Emmanuel "Manny" Caulk, Fayette County Superintendent, announced plans after the District Safety Advisory Council’s meeting to quickly inform parents of incidents occurring at schools in response to miscommunication between parents and students involving a student bringing a pistol to Henry Clay High School that morning.
Students and parents at an inaugural meeting Thursday of a Fayette County school safety council voiced concerns when the meeting did not immediately address an incident earlier in the day when a Henry Clay High School student brought a pistol to school.
The Prichard Committee Student Voice Team, an organization of students from middle school to college level, gathered for their monthly general meeting at KET to discuss their plans for the March for Our Lives KY Student Teach-In at the state Capitol to bring light to school safety in response to recent school shootings.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.
Shane Romines posted a Facebook video Friday pledging money for metal detectors in Corbin schools and challenging other community leaders to step up to similarly help defray expenses for smoke detectors in school districts. Some have joined the fund-raising drive which has expanded to about four counties.
A Tates Creek High School teacher and parent this week told Fayette County Board of Education members that mold and poor air quality in the school are affecting the health of students and staff, and making it harder for students to learn.
Alyssa Elswick credits the Robinson Scholars Program with giving her a chance to go to college at the University of Kentucky and return to Eastern Kentucky for medical school. Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed budget would eliminate funding for the scholarship.
Beaumont Middle School teacher Brooke Powers was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly on Tuesday, one of 44 awards given out to teachers across the country and the first in Kentucky to receive the award since 2015.