Lexington teachers plan to hold ‘walk-in’ rallies over pensions next week

More Videos

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Pause
Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says 84

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting 120

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Teachers and supporters held a “walk-in” at 28 schools, including Garrard County High, across Central Kentucky to show opposition to Senate Bill 1, the public pensions bill that cuts retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky's pension system. They gathered outside the school and walked in to school together in protest. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com
Teachers and supporters held a “walk-in” at 28 schools, including Garrard County High, across Central Kentucky to show opposition to Senate Bill 1, the public pensions bill that cuts retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky's pension system. They gathered outside the school and walked in to school together in protest. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

Education

Lexington teachers plan to hold ‘walk-in’ rallies over pensions next week

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears

vhoneycutt@herald-leader.com

March 08, 2018 07:42 PM

Fayette County teachers on March 15 plan to participate in “walk-in” rallies to protest the Senate bill that cuts teacher retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky’s pension systems.

The initiative from the Fayette County Education Association, an educator’s group, follows Thursday’s events, in which teachers in eight Kentucky counties conducted similar walk-ins.

In Lexington, “we will be be urging our legislators to vote no on Senate Bill 1 and fully fund K-12 education,” FCEA President Jessica Hiler said Thursday night.

Hiler said there will be no impact to the school or student schedule.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“School staff at all schools are encouraged to make signs and gather outside of their school sites either before students arrive in the morning or after dismissal,” Hiler said. “The FCEA Building Representatives at all schools are working with their principals right now to work out logistics.”

In the Thursday Kentucky rallies, teachers and other school employees planned to gather outside 28 schools, then walked into the building while voicing their opposition to Senate Bill 1. The schools were in Clark, Franklin, Garrard, Lincoln, Montgomery, Rockcastle and Woodford counties and Danville Independent School District. Montgomery County teachers also planned rallies after school.

“Here in Fayette County, we stand in solidarity with our teachers. We will join them in their walk-in to show our support for our educators,” said Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk. “It’s important that we send the strongest message possible to our lawmakers to honor the inviolable contract.”

As pension reform has gone through the legislative process, first as a proposal from the governor and then as a Senate bill, teachers and public employees have been vocal in their opposition. The current proposal would cut billions of dollars in benefits for teachers and other public workers over the next 20 years in an effort to eliminate an unfunded liability of more than $40 billion.

The rallies come at a time of a national movement for teachers. In West Virginia, teachers in all 55 counties went on a strike last month that lasted for more than week before the legislature approved a 5 percent pay increase for public employees.

More Videos

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Pause
Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says 84

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting 120

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Governor Matt Bevin responds to a question at the end of the America First Policy event in Versailles regarding the potential for Kentucky teachers to go on strike in response to the Senate State and Local Government Committee's approval of a plan an overhaul to the public pension systems. Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Pause
Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says 84

New app will help in times of school incidents, Fayette superintendent says

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting 120

‘There was a gun in my school!’ Students, parents grow frustrated at Fayette safety meeting

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised' 32

Retired teacher: 'I am here to get what they have promised'

Teachers protest pension bill

View More Video