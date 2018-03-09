The sound of a balloon popping caused students to flee from a middle school dance in Jessamine County Friday night.
Balloon popping causes panic at middle school dance

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

March 09, 2018 11:18 PM

With students on edge about guns in schools, the sound of a balloon popping caused middle school students to run from a dance in Jessamine County Friday night.

Near the end of the Spring Fling formal dance at West Jessamine Middle School Friday night, a rumor circulated that a student had a gun, police and school officials said. A school resource officer who was working at the dance “dealt with the situation and found that there was no weapon,” Nicholasville police said in a Facebook post.

Then, as the dance was ending and students were being dismissed, the sound of a popping balloon frightened several students, causing them to run outside.

Both Nicholasville police and school officials shared information about the incident on social media Friday night, saying there was never any danger, and everyone went home safely.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

