Kentucky schools urged not to discipline students who walk out Wednesday

Josh Levine, 17, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School protested for tighter gun control two days after last week’s killing of 17 students and staff at the school. The Women’s March Network has called for a national student walkout at 10 a.m., March 14. It is planned to last 17 minutes — one minute for every life lost in last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com