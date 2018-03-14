Fired bookkeeper charged after $12,400 missing at Anderson County High

A former Anderson County High School bookkeeper has been charged with theft of more than $10,000 after an audit led to a Kentucky State Police investigation, according to court documents.
Kristi McIntosh, 41, is accused of failing to record deposited checks in the school’s accounting system and then taking out cash, according to court documents. An independent audit found more than $12,400 in school funds unaccounted for between July 1, 2012, and Feb. 14, 2017, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.
McIntosh told Kentucky State Police that she first took cash from the school after helping a boy at school get clothes, according to court documents. She went on to say she helped other people with the money, according to the documents.
Investigators found that on a list of students and their payments of “instructional fees,” McIntosh allegedly left off about 82 students, according to court documents. When asked if she left off the names to take the money from their fees, McIntosh “admitted that could have happened,” according to the criminal complaint.
McIntosh was fired from Anderson County High School last year for a list of reasons including dishonesty and insubordination, according to a report by The Anderson News.
McIntosh is scheduled to be arraigned on April 3, according to court documents.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
