More Videos

'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings. 76

'Say their names!' Lafayette students remember victims of school shootings.

Pause
Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School 121

Superintendent: How metal detectors will work at Douglass High School

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students 52

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Teachers protest pension bill 46

Teachers protest pension bill

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’ 63

Matt Bevin: ‘I’m still gonna save the pension whether they like it or not’

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right' 34

Stivers on teacher walk-ins: 'That's their right'

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers 21

‘Fund our pension,’ teachers chant to lawmakers

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen. 25

'Hit the road Joe.' Public workers sing message to pension bill sponsor Joe Bowen.

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’ 44

Retired teacher: Pension bill ‘a slap in the face of education’

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground 74

Explore the beauty of UK's Robinson Forest from the air and ground

‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes.

Teachers and staff at Julius Marks Elementary School held a walk-in in front of the school Thursday morning, chanting and holding signs against proposed pension legislation.
Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Latest News

Gunshot causes worry, fear for students

Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.

Teachers protest pension bill

Latest News

Teachers protest pension bill

Teachers and supporters held a “walk-in” at 28 schools, including Garrard County High, across Central Kentucky to show opposition to Senate Bill 1, the public pensions bill that cuts retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky's pension system. They gathered outside the school and walked in to school together in protest.