‘We are underpaid for what we do.’ Fayette teachers hold walk-ins against pension changes.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk talked about new measures to keep students safe at Frederick Douglass High School where a student accidentally shot himself with a gun he brought to school Friday.
Like other students, Frederick Douglass High School student Benjamin Roberts, 14, was shaken by gunfire at this school. A student accidentally shot himself inside a classroom as school got underway Friday morning, administrators said.
Teachers and supporters held a “walk-in” at 28 schools, including Garrard County High, across Central Kentucky to show opposition to Senate Bill 1, the public pensions bill that cuts retirement benefits in an effort to fix Kentucky's pension system. They gathered outside the school and walked in to school together in protest.
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers commented to reporters Wednesday, March 7, 2018, about Central Kentucky teachers’ planned rallies and walk-ins Thursday to protest Senate Bill 1, the public pension bill.
Governor Matt Bevin responds to a question at the end of the America First Policy event in Versailles regarding the potential for Kentucky teachers to go on strike in response to the Senate State and Local Government Committee's approval of a plan an overhaul to the public pension systems.
Meg Judd, a retired teacher from Williamsburg, spoke of her disapproval Wednesday, March 7, 2018, of the public pension bill before the Kentucky Senate State and Local Government Committee before the panel approved it and sent it to the full Senate.
Emmanuel "Manny" Caulk, Fayette County Superintendent, announced plans after the District Safety Advisory Council’s meeting to quickly inform parents of incidents occurring at schools in response to miscommunication between parents and students involving a student bringing a pistol to Henry Clay High School that morning.
Students and parents at an inaugural meeting Thursday of a Fayette County school safety council voiced concerns when the meeting did not immediately address an incident earlier in the day when a Henry Clay High School student brought a pistol to school.
The Prichard Committee Student Voice Team, an organization of students from middle school to college level, gathered for their monthly general meeting at KET to discuss their plans for the March for Our Lives KY Student Teach-In at the state Capitol to bring light to school safety in response to recent school shootings.
Sue Foster, president of AFSCME Local 4011 in Louisville, leads a room packed with teachers and public workers as they sing a message to lawmakers on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, who vote for Senate Bill 1, the pension overhaul bill.
Chris Volz, president of Laborers Local 576 in Louisville, which represents some city workers, and his colleagues joined hundreds on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in the Capitol Annex to protest Senate Bill 1, the pension bill.