Tates Creek school campus on ‘heightened alert’ after gun report in neighborhood

Schools on the Tates Creek campuses were operating on heightened alert Friday morning and keeping “everyone inside” after police apprehended a man after it was reported that he had a gun near campus, officials said.
“Law enforcement officers have apprehended an individual near our campus who was reported to have been in possession of a firearm in the neighborhood earlier this morning,” said an email sent to families. “He is in police custody and all students and staff are safe inside our school buildings. We will be operating on a heightened alert and keeping everyone inside while the police continue this investigation. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.
Fayette County Public schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said at 11:11 a.m. that “the report of the weapon has not been substantiated at this time.”
“There was no weapon when he was apprehended.”
The Tates Creek campus in Lexington includes an elementary, middle and high school.
At 11:33 p.m. , Tates Creek Elementary Principal Carrie Paul sent a voice message to families saying that “all is well at TCE (Tates Creek Elementary) and has been all morning.”
“Law enforcement is around campus but to our knowledge, nothing has been substantiated at this point regarding a gun on campus,” Paul said in the message.
“We’ve been safe at TCE all morning and are having a typical fun Friday,” Paul said.
