Who speaks for Kentucky’s teachers? Bevin, teachers’ group post dueling videos.

Who speaks for the majority of Kentucky’s teachers on pension reform?
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin posted a video on his Facebook page Saturday in which he said he’s hearing from thousands of people who support his efforts on pension reform, the voices “from the not-so-silent majority.”
But Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler, whose group has opposed the administration’s proposals in marches, walk-ins and protests, responded with her own video saying, “We are the majority and we won’t be silent any more.”
Bevin, in his video, said, “many of you aren’t in the spotlight. You are not speaking to people in the media. You’re not being featured on television. But the reality is your voices are being heard and you are writing to us and we’re grateful for it.”
He said one public school educator in South Central Kentucky wrote to him saying, “I’d like to thank you for addressing our state’s pension crisis.
“I console myself with the hope that the media has blown the negativity out of proportion to what it truly is and that there is a silent majority which appreciates the efforts being made to save our pension,” Bevin quoted the teacher as saying.
Senate Bill 1 proposes changes in the state pension system, the most controversial involve cutting retired teachers cost of living adjustments.
The House and Senate are negotiating a final version of the state budget, and funding for teacher pensions is expected be a key topic of discussion.
Bevin said a retired teacher from Oldham County receiving a pension wrote him saying they were “appalled at the lack of understanding” of those who are happy that the pension was more than 50 percent funded.
“These are some of those voices that we are hearing from the not-so-silent majority,” Bevin said. “Thank you for understanding that we are in fact the worst funded pension system in America, that if we don’t fix it, if we don’t preserve it, many of you already retired will stop getting benefits, those of you working don’t see much likelihood of seeing the benefit that you’re hoping for. We’ve got to fix this. We will fix this”
In response, Winkler said “this fight is about keeping a promise to the students and educators of the Commonwealth.”
Winkler is urging people to continue to contact state lawmakers .
“We agree with the Governor, we should be fiscally responsible. That’s why we need to find new revenue,” Winkler said. “We give away $13 billion in tax credits but only take in $11 billion in tax receipts. Our leaders made a promise to our educators. It’s called an inviolable contract. Educators have kept up their end of the bargain. Gov. Bevin is asking for our hard working educators to bail the state out of this problem again rather than asking corporations to pay their fare share. Students will ultimately be the ones who lose in this fight and that’s why our educators are speaking out. It’s clear that the silent majority has decided to be silent no more. Thousands of people, not just educators, but Kentuckians marched on the Capitol over the last several months.”
She said thousands of others have spoken out “to make clear how severely this administration’s proposals would negatively impact our students and the future of this Commonwealth.”
“Our leaders made educators a promise. The people of Kentucky want that promise to be kept. And they are not silent about it. Period. To insinuate otherwise shows the disconnect between our government and the people of the Commonwealth, “ Winkler said.
Winkler said she represented 45,000 united members of the Kentucky Education Association. “We are the majority and we won’t be silent anymore,” she said.
Valarie Honeycutt Spears: 859-231-3409, @vhspears
