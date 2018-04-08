KEA urges ‘wear red for public ed’ on Monday

The Kentucky Education Association on Sunday in a Facebook post issued a statewide call to “wear red for public ed” on Monday.
It follows the educator group’s call for teachers to return to the classroom Monday.
The KEA posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon saying “KEA Delegate Assembly unanimously calls on educators to keep advocating for students and schools,” urging teachers to “continue your legislative advocacy back home by speaking directly with your elected senators and representatives.”
“Our students need us to show up for them in classrooms and schools,” the statement said. “We urge educators statewide not to allow our united efforts to be compromised by continued calls for action that deprive students, parents and communities of the educational services we provide.”
After several teachers posted comments expressing disappointment with KEA’s decision to discourage work stoppages, the group added another sentence to its statement that said “collective actions are options available to advocate for children and public education when used strategically and responsibly to achieve specific outcomes.”
Most Kentucky school systems are set to resume classes Monday after a week of spring break, which was preceded by widespread school closures on March 30 as many teachers across the state participated in sick-outs to protest a surprise pension overhaul bill that lawmakers approved after 10 p.m. on March 29.
Thousands of Kentucky teachers also attended a Capitol rally last Monday against the pension bill, which puts future teachers into a hybrid cash-balance plan instead of a traditional pension and lengthens the time they must work before being eligible for retirement benefits.
When Winkler was asked at a March 30 news conference if work stoppages were planned, she said every option is on the table but noted that state law prohibits strikes.
Fayette County Education Association President Jessica Hiler said Sunday that other than KEA’s news release on Friday “I can’t speak to what individual teachers choose to do.”
Fayette County Public Schools spokesman Lisa Deffendall said Sunday night in a message that Fayette teachers were not notifying the districts of significant absences on Monday.
