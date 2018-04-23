UK students will get a fall break. Just not this fall.

University of Kentucky students will get a two-day fall break beginning in the fall semester of 2019.
The University Senate approved the measure Monday, the Kentucky Kernel reported.
To make up for those days, classes in the fall semester would begin on a Monday rather than a Wednesday starting in 2019, according to the proposal.
Residence halls would remain open during the October break.
The proposal, submitted by Student Government Association President Ben Childress, suggested that the break would aid "mental health and wellness."
"Especially for first year students, having the opportunity to visit home, decompress, catch up on work, or just rest, can have a huge impact on their academic success and personal well-being," the introduction to the proposal stated. "A short fall break would provide that opportunity and break up the semester into chunks without disrupting classes and losing school days."
The proposal indicated that 65 percent of the university's benchmark institutions have a fall break, and most are two days.
