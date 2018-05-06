Record number of students graduate from University of Kentucky this weekend

More than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students were expected to receive degrees this weekend during the University of Kentucky's May commencement ceremonies. It's the largest May graduation ceremony in the school's history.
Officials with the state's largest university said 3,735 undergraduates and 1,568 graduate and professional students were expected to receive degrees this weekend during UK's four graduation ceremonies. Two ceremonies were held Friday. Two additional ceremonies were held Sunday at Rupp Arena in downtown Lexington.
Those that received honorary degrees include:
- Tom Hammond, a Lexington native and sports broadcaster, received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters
- Geoffrey Manley, an internationally recognized expert in neurotrauma and vice chairman of neurological surgery at the University of California, received an Honorary Doctor of Science
- Sara Holroyd, a professor in the UK School of Music from 1962 to 1987 and trailblazer for women in music, receive an Honorary Doctor of Arts
- Debra Hensley, a former Lexington council woman, activist, community organizer and small business owner, received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters
