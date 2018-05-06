Student protesters, Centre reach an agreement

Danville's Centre College and a group of student protesters came to an agreement on demands made by students Friday afternoon, ending a three-day sit-in protest at the Old Centre building.
Je’Coiya Moore, a junior, said students who had been protesting were pleased with the outcome. She said the campus community is very excited to see the changes they asked for to be implemented, some as soon as Saturday. However, most items on their list of demands will be put into action in the fall of 2018.
The first change will be the inclusion of halal meat specifically for the Muslim students; the meat will be available for all students in the dining hall, Moore said.
“It’s awesome to see. It’s something tangible.”
Moore said a document developed through the negotiations will be sent out to all students, faculty, staff, senior administration and President John Roush to review. And hopefully by Wednesday, it will be signed and made official school policy.
Moore said they were very happy that the long three days wasn’t in vain and they can actually move forward.
Michael Strysick, chief communications officer for the college said, “After three long days, it was a wonderful feeling to leave Old Centre today with a sense of accomplishment that we have begun a new chapter for Centre College. Especially gratifying were the exchanges of smiles, hugs and handshakes with students and colleagues on the way out, with good wishes extended all around by everyone.”Distributed through the Kentucky Press News Service. Read the original story here.
