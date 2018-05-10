After 'routine' fire drill, Lexington middle school evacuated for actual gas leak

Lexington’s Leestown Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after authorities discovered a gas leak, principal Joe Gibson told families in a letter.
No injuries were reported and classes will be held in the building Friday, Gibson said.
“At about 2:15 this afternoon we had a routine fire drill, which went smoothly,” Gibson said. “More than an hour after we returned to the building, we detected the smell of gas in one of our science labs. We immediately called the fire department and evacuated the school, quickly and safely escorting our students outside.”
All afternoon and evening activities were canceled and an orchestra concert has to be rescheduled.
Staff from the Fayette County Public Schools maintenance department repaired the line and received clearance from Columbia Gas that “we can safely have school tomorrow, “ Gibson said.
