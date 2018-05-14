First Lexington high school gets fixed metal detectors. How safety checks will work.

For the first time this week, Fayette County Public Schools started using stationary or fixed metal detectors to check students for weapons.
The school district will begin phasing in the use of the equipment at Lexington's Frederick Douglass High School between now and the end of the school year. The equipment was put in place on Monday so students could familiarize themselves with the set up as they enter the building.
"The safety and security of our kids is at the top of our list," said the district's high school director, Randy Peffer.
The district will begin using the metal detectors on Tuesday. The decision to start the installation was made in March after a student at Douglass accidentally shot himself in the hand while in class. He was not seriously injured. The announcement marked a reversal of an earlier school district decision that having all secondary students move through stationary metal detectors was too timely and costly. Some parents had been calling for the fixed metal detectors in Fayette secondary schools.
Douglass is a pilot school because it is the district's newest school and the most conducive school to use metal detectors, said Peffer.
The metal detectors will be at six different doors with six or seven staff members or security guards at each entrance. To help search students, the school district has contracted with employees of a company called Greene's Investigations LLC that Peffer called "security ambassadors."
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said she would provide the amount of the contract later Monday,
No weapons were found Monday, said Peffer. "I think we are pretty set."
Drew Rodriguez, a 15-year-old sophomore, said he went through the metal detectors in a dry run Monday.
"It evokes a sense of safety, like at the airport," said Rodriguez. "Obviously, there's no clear-cut solution, but you do the best you can and this is a big step forward."
Sophomore Grace Phelps , 16, said she thought Monday's dry run, in which student backpacks and belongings were also checked, was very efficient and only took about two minutes. Peffer said he did not think that the metal detector checks would lead to any students being marked tardy.
"My parents were O.K. with it. They know it's a way to protect student," Grace said.
Peffer said school district officials have been conferring with staff at Lexington's Rupp Arena on procedures since it screens thousands of fans before games and concerts. The metal detectors are taken down after students enter in the morning, and people who enter later in the day will enter the front door only and be checked with a metal detector wand.
Superintendent Manny Caulk said previously this year that fixed metal detectors, in addition to wands, could be used at the district's other five high schools, but that determination was not announced Monday morning.
While school district officials were preparing to show reporters the metal detectors at Douglass, a sizable fight erupted at Tates Creek High School in south Lexington Monday morning, drawing a large number of city police to the campus. Two students were charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the Fayette County school officials. A third student was charged with only disorderly conduct.
At 2 p.m. Monday, Caulk will host a press conference to release the recommendations of the Fayette County Public Schools District Safety Advisory Council. After the loss of the lives of students and staff in Marshall County, Kentucky, and Parkland, Florida, just weeks apart in early 2018, Caulk convened the Fayette County Public Schools District Safety Advisory Council to examine best practices in school safety and develop specific recommendations.
The council was comprised of 28 students, parents, school and district employees, law enforcement representatives, city officials and community members . Their work was bolstered by public input from hundreds of concerned citizens and experts from several fields, Deffendall said.
