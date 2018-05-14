Metal detectors installed at Frederick Douglass High School

Students of Frederick Douglass High School will now pass through fixed metal detectors each morning. The process was demonstrated on Monday.
Marcus Dorsey
Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Local

Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close F