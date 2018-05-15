Schools rally to help beloved crossing guard whose daughter has cancer

The daughter of Virginia Mayes, crosswalk guard for schools surrounding the Clays Mill and Holly Hill intersection, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. See how the community has been rallying around her with gifts and Go-Fund-Me donations.
Marcus Dorsey
Teachers' pension sickout didn't leave kids hungry

Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close F