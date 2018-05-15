Schools rally to help beloved crossing guard whose daughter has cancer
The daughter of Virginia Mayes, crosswalk guard for schools surrounding the Clays Mill and Holly Hill intersection, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. See how the community has been rallying around her with gifts and Go-Fund-Me donations.
Members of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School's Community Problem Solving Team of 2017-18 have taken on the mission to create community awareness in the impact of bees and the role as humans to help stop the rapid decline of the bee populace.
Fayette County Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said a case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed at Millcreek Elementary School. A Hepatitis A vaccination will be required for Fayette County Public School students next school year.
A representative of the education advocacy group Pike County Strong said the group went against the wishes of the Kentucky Education Association by asking teachers to call in sick for a rally at the Capitol on Friday.
Picadome Elementary teachers packed and delivered lunches to low-income students who would have been deprived if schools are closed. Teacher absences in protest of a legislature-passed pension bill caused the Fayette district and others to close F
Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler addresses a crowd of teachers after the Senate gives final passage to a pension reform bill around eight hours after it was introduced on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
A March for Our Lives rally at the state Capitol brought together students from schools across Kentucky. The event, organized by the Prichard Committee Student Voice Team in Lexington, was aimed at spurring legislative action for better school saf