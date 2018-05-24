'There is nothing like it in the state.' Now this school is getting bigger.

SHARE COPY LINK On Friday, The Lexington School, which is private, will break ground on a $10 million project that will include the expansion of a separate program for students with the reading-related learning disability dyslexia. The Lexington School Valarie Honeycutt Spears

On Friday, The Lexington School, which is private, will break ground on a $10 million project that will include the expansion of a separate program for students with the reading-related learning disability dyslexia. The Lexington School Valarie Honeycutt Spears