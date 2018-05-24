'There is nothing like it in the state.' Now this school is getting bigger.

On Friday, The Lexington School will break ground on a $10 million project that will include the expansion of a separate program for students with dyslexia.
The expansion of the Learning Center for dyslexic students at The Lexington School, which is private, "gives these students a home right next door to their elementary school peers, and it provides a proven curriculum that leads to self-advocacy for kids," said school spokeswoman Beth Pride. People with dyslexia have challenges learning to read.
The project includes a cutting-edge library, connects the main Lexington School building to the Learning Center, and will renovate the middle school classrooms, the kitchen and dining area, preschool classrooms and outdoor spaces. The new building will be about 20,000 square feet, school officials said.
"This project touches every single student in the Lexington School," Pride said. "The project centerpiece is a main academic building that will allow our Learning Center to expand," Pride said.
She said the Learning Center program "has grown faster than we’ve been able to physically keep up with it. "
"Here’s why: there is nothing like it in the state. With a 4 to 1 student-teacher ratio, specialized curriculum, and integrated programs for fine and performing arts and athletics , we are serving these creative but reading-challenged students in a way no one else can," Pride said.
Pride said students come to The Learning Center from all over Kentucky. Many enroll in the program for just three years, and then return to public school.
"We are fulfilling a need right here in Lexington that serves an entire region," said Pride.
The building project is starting one year earlier than expected. The fund-raising effort has reached $7.75 million and the school's board of trustees decided to move ahead with the building, which is expected to open in the fall of 2019.
The Lexington School opened in 1959. It has 601 students in the 2017-18 school year in grades preschool to eighth grade. Twenty-four percent of the students receive financial aid. Twenty percent of students are from counties surrounding Lexington, the school's website said.
The groundbreaking will be at 8:15 a.m. Friday at the school at 1050 Lane Allen Road.
