She almost gave up on high school. Instead, she is new school's first graduate.

Student gets to be one of the first to graduate Frederick Douglass high school Al-Nisaa El-Shabazz will become one of the first students to graduate at the new Frederick Douglass high school after having worked hard to catch up with class credits with the help of her counselor, Derrick Thomas. Marcus Dorsey ×

SHARE COPY LINK Al-Nisaa El-Shabazz will become one of the first students to graduate at the new Frederick Douglass high school after having worked hard to catch up with class credits with the help of her counselor, Derrick Thomas. Marcus Dorsey