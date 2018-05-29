Elementary school was getting ready for 'Fun Day.' They found bullets in a sock.

While cleaning the playground for Fun Day at Lexington’s Tates Creek Elementary School, a volunteer found in the mulch a sock with bullets in it, principal Carrie Paul on Tuesday told families in an email.
“Today is Fun Day here at Tates Creek Elementary, and as we were cleaning up the playground to get it ready for students, one of our volunteers found a sock that contained some bullets in the mulch,” the email said.
Paul said school officials immediately contacted the Fayette County Public Schools Department of Law Enforcement and searched to ensure the area is safe for students.
“As many of you are aware, our playground sees a lot of activity on the weekend. We will continue to be vigilant about checking our playground in the morning to be sure it is ready for our students,” Paul said.
District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said the rest of the day “proceeded as normal at Tates Creek Elementary and students enjoyed the end of the year Field Day activities.”
After 7 p.m. Tuesday, Paul sent families a second email saying that Fun Day was a success and that a parent had offered help on Wednesday morning to make sure the playground was safe.
“ I had an awesome parent email me and offer to help walk the grounds to do a safety check in the morning. It made me so proud!” Paul wrote. “We have staff that will be doing so, but we will never ever turn away help. When we start coming together as a community and stand up for our neighborhood, we really can change the world! I’ll be happy to see any of you on the grounds in the morning. This school is an amazing place and we have the best families around. “
