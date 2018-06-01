Videos & Photos: Lexington's high school graduates get diplomas, celebrate

Lexington's high school graduations in Rupp Arena kicked off Thursday night with Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools.

A record number of seniors will graduate from Fayette County schools. The class of 2018 has 2,781 members. That is a 45 percent increase from 10 years ago, when the class of 2008 had 1,924 graduates.

Lafayette, Dunbar (shown here in videos that contain photos from their Thursday graduations) and Tates Creek are graduating their largest classes to date.

Friday's schedule: