Lexington graduates get their diplomas in photos from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School's graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena on May 31, 2018. The six Fayette County, Kentucky, school district graduations conclude Friday night. Matt Goins
Videos & Photos: Lexington's high school graduates get diplomas, celebrate

By Ron Garrison

June 01, 2018 06:42 AM

Lexington's high school graduations in Rupp Arena kicked off Thursday night with Lafayette and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools.

A record number of seniors will graduate from Fayette County schools. The class of 2018 has 2,781 members. That is a 45 percent increase from 10 years ago, when the class of 2008 had 1,924 graduates.

Lafayette, Dunbar (shown here in videos that contain photos from their Thursday graduations) and Tates Creek are graduating their largest classes to date.

Lexington graduates get their diplomas in photos from Lafayette High School's graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena on May 31, 2018. The six Fayette County, Kentucky, school district graduations conclude Friday night. Silas Walker

Friday's schedule:

  • 9 a.m. – Tates Creek High School
  • 12:30 p.m. – Bryan Station High School
  • 4 p.m. – Frederick Douglass High School
  • 7:30 p.m. – Henry Clay High School

