View a slide show of the 2018 Tates Creek High School graduation Lexington graduates get their diplomas in photos from Tates Creek High School's graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena on June 1, 2018. The six Fayette County, Kentucky, school district graduations conclude Friday night. Silas Walker ×

SHARE COPY LINK Lexington graduates get their diplomas in photos from Tates Creek High School's graduation ceremony in Rupp Arena on June 1, 2018. The six Fayette County, Kentucky, school district graduations conclude Friday night. Silas Walker