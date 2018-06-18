We're getting the band back together: EKU Marching Colonels to play again despite cuts

After being cut due to reduced funding, Eastern Kentucky University announced that their marching band has been saved.
The university announced Monday that the Marching Colonels would return in the fall semester of 2018.
After it was announced in the spring that the university's school of music would no longer fund or operate a marching band, there was a push to save the program, including a fundraiser.
The university explored new ways to keep the marching band after backlash from students and alumni in response to the program being cut.
The band is open to all EKU students, and includes an annual $500 scholarship for members, according to the announcement.
Students interested in joining the marching band must register for MUS 256 and fill out a registration form.
Comments