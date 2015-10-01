Education

Top and bottom 10 elementary, middle and high schools in the state

October 01, 2015 12:00 AM

The state's top-performing elementary and high schools earned scores in the low 90s while the top middle school hit 85. Poor performers among middle and elementary schools posted scores from the high 30s to low 50s. High schools with the lowest scores ranged from mid-50s to low 60s. Jefferson County had the most schools represented among the lowest performing.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Top 10
DistrictSchool2014-15 Score
Jefferson CountyGreathouse Shryock Traditional91.6
Floyd CountyMay Valley Elementary School86.3
Floyd CountyMcDowell Elementary School85.8
Morgan CountyEzel Elementary School85.6
Fort Thomas IndependentJohnson Elementary School84.4
Boyle CountyPerryville Elementary School84.3
Warren CountyCumberland Trace Elementary84.2
Fayette CountyVeterans Park Elementary School84.1
Floyd CountyAllen Elementary School84.0
Jefferson CountyBrown School83.1
Laurel CountyBush Elementary School83.1
 
Bottom 10
Jefferson CountyRoosevelt Perry Elementary42.1
Knott CountyCordia School42.6
Harlan CountyBlack Mountain Elementary School48.9
Jefferson CountyMaupin Elementary49.6
Fayette CountyMary Todd Elementary School49.9
Silver Grove IndependentSilver Grove School50.0
Jefferson CountyKing Elementary50.6
Bell CountyFrakes School Center51.4
Clay CountyGoose Rock Elementary51.6
Jefferson CountyWheatley Elementary52.3
 
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Top 10
Floyd CountyJohn M. Stumbo Elementary School85.0
Hart CountyCub Run Elementary School82.1
Fayette CountyScapa At Bluegrass81.2
Marshall CountyBenton Middle School80.9
Jefferson CountyBrown School80.1
Murray IndependentMurray Middle School79.6
Anchorage IndependentAnchorage Independent Public School78.6
Edmonson CountyEdmonson County Middle School77.1
Corbin IndependentCorbin Middle School76.7
Jefferson CountyBarret Traditional Middle76.7
Fort Thomas IndependentHighlands Middle School76.4
Oldham CountyNorth Oldham Middle School76.4
 
Bottom 10
Jefferson CountyMyers Middle School39.6
Jefferson CountyValley High School41.6
Jefferson CountyRobert Frost Sixth-Grade Academy45.7
Jefferson CountyFrederick Law Olmsted Academy North46.3
Jefferson CountyStuart Middle46.7
Christian CountyNorth Drive Middle School47.4
Jefferson CountyThomas Jefferson Middle48.6
Knott CountyCordia School48.8
Newport IndependentNewport Middle School50.2
Caverna IndependentCaverna Middle School50.5
 
HIGH SCHOOLS
Top 10
Jefferson CountyduPont Manual High91.9
Jefferson CountyBrown School90.5
Fort Thomas IndependentHighlands High School89.3
Beechwood IndependentBeechwood High School89.0
Jefferson CountyLouisville Male High School85.5
Walton-Verona Indep.Walton-Verona High School85.0
Oldham CountySouth Oldham High School84.4
Hazard IndependentHazard High School84.2
Murray IndependentMurray High School84.1
Bullitt CountyBullitt East High School83.8
 
Bottom 10
Knott CountyCordia School55.8
Jefferson CountyIroquois High56.3
Jefferson CountyDoss High57.9
Jefferson CountyThe Academy @ Shawnee59.1
Jefferson CountyWestern High School59.3
Jefferson CountyValley High School59.7
Covington IndependentHolmes High School60.0
Jackson CountyJackson County High School61.8
Robertson CountyRobertson County School62.9
Caverna IndependentCaverna High School63.8
 
DISTRICTS
Top 10
Fort Thomas Independent82.5 
Beechwood Independent80.4 
Anchorage Independent79.0 
Murray Independent78.8 
Corbin Independent76.8 
Boyle County76.6 
Walton-Verona Indep.76.4 
Pikeville Independent76.3 
Russell Independent75.6 
Oldham County74.9 
Calloway County74.7 
 
Bottom 10
Robertson County56.9 
Newport Independent57.1 
Caverna Independent58.7 
Covington Independent59.3 
Carroll County59.6 
Breathitt County60.0 
West Point Independent60.3 
Elliott County60.7 
Russellville Independent61.2 
Jackson County61.4 

