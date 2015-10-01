Top and bottom 10 elementary, middle and high schools in the state

The state's top-performing elementary and high schools earned scores in the low 90s while the top middle school hit 85. Poor performers among middle and elementary schools posted scores from the high 30s to low 50s. High schools with the lowest scores ranged from mid-50s to low 60s. Jefferson County had the most schools represented among the lowest performing.
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
|Top 10
|District
|School
|2014-15 Score
|Jefferson County
|Greathouse Shryock Traditional
|91.6
|Floyd County
|May Valley Elementary School
|86.3
|Floyd County
|McDowell Elementary School
|85.8
|Morgan County
|Ezel Elementary School
|85.6
|Fort Thomas Independent
|Johnson Elementary School
|84.4
|Boyle County
|Perryville Elementary School
|84.3
|Warren County
|Cumberland Trace Elementary
|84.2
|Fayette County
|Veterans Park Elementary School
|84.1
|Floyd County
|Allen Elementary School
|84.0
|Jefferson County
|Brown School
|83.1
|Laurel County
|Bush Elementary School
|83.1
|Bottom 10
|Jefferson County
|Roosevelt Perry Elementary
|42.1
|Knott County
|Cordia School
|42.6
|Harlan County
|Black Mountain Elementary School
|48.9
|Jefferson County
|Maupin Elementary
|49.6
|Fayette County
|Mary Todd Elementary School
|49.9
|Silver Grove Independent
|Silver Grove School
|50.0
|Jefferson County
|King Elementary
|50.6
|Bell County
|Frakes School Center
|51.4
|Clay County
|Goose Rock Elementary
|51.6
|Jefferson County
|Wheatley Elementary
|52.3
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Top 10
|Floyd County
|John M. Stumbo Elementary School
|85.0
|Hart County
|Cub Run Elementary School
|82.1
|Fayette County
|Scapa At Bluegrass
|81.2
|Marshall County
|Benton Middle School
|80.9
|Jefferson County
|Brown School
|80.1
|Murray Independent
|Murray Middle School
|79.6
|Anchorage Independent
|Anchorage Independent Public School
|78.6
|Edmonson County
|Edmonson County Middle School
|77.1
|Corbin Independent
|Corbin Middle School
|76.7
|Jefferson County
|Barret Traditional Middle
|76.7
|Fort Thomas Independent
|Highlands Middle School
|76.4
|Oldham County
|North Oldham Middle School
|76.4
|Bottom 10
|Jefferson County
|Myers Middle School
|39.6
|Jefferson County
|Valley High School
|41.6
|Jefferson County
|Robert Frost Sixth-Grade Academy
|45.7
|Jefferson County
|Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North
|46.3
|Jefferson County
|Stuart Middle
|46.7
|Christian County
|North Drive Middle School
|47.4
|Jefferson County
|Thomas Jefferson Middle
|48.6
|Knott County
|Cordia School
|48.8
|Newport Independent
|Newport Middle School
|50.2
|Caverna Independent
|Caverna Middle School
|50.5
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Top 10
|Jefferson County
|duPont Manual High
|91.9
|Jefferson County
|Brown School
|90.5
|Fort Thomas Independent
|Highlands High School
|89.3
|Beechwood Independent
|Beechwood High School
|89.0
|Jefferson County
|Louisville Male High School
|85.5
|Walton-Verona Indep.
|Walton-Verona High School
|85.0
|Oldham County
|South Oldham High School
|84.4
|Hazard Independent
|Hazard High School
|84.2
|Murray Independent
|Murray High School
|84.1
|Bullitt County
|Bullitt East High School
|83.8
|Bottom 10
|Knott County
|Cordia School
|55.8
|Jefferson County
|Iroquois High
|56.3
|Jefferson County
|Doss High
|57.9
|Jefferson County
|The Academy @ Shawnee
|59.1
|Jefferson County
|Western High School
|59.3
|Jefferson County
|Valley High School
|59.7
|Covington Independent
|Holmes High School
|60.0
|Jackson County
|Jackson County High School
|61.8
|Robertson County
|Robertson County School
|62.9
|Caverna Independent
|Caverna High School
|63.8
|DISTRICTS
|Top 10
|Fort Thomas Independent
|82.5
|Beechwood Independent
|80.4
|Anchorage Independent
|79.0
|Murray Independent
|78.8
|Corbin Independent
|76.8
|Boyle County
|76.6
|Walton-Verona Indep.
|76.4
|Pikeville Independent
|76.3
|Russell Independent
|75.6
|Oldham County
|74.9
|Calloway County
|74.7
|Bottom 10
|Robertson County
|56.9
|Newport Independent
|57.1
|Caverna Independent
|58.7
|Covington Independent
|59.3
|Carroll County
|59.6
|Breathitt County
|60.0
|West Point Independent
|60.3
|Elliott County
|60.7
|Russellville Independent
|61.2
|Jackson County
|61.4
