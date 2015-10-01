Education

Schools with biggest increases and declines

October 01, 2015 12:00 AM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 51 MINUTES AGO

A small group of Kentucky elementary, middle and high schools made double-digit gains on newly released performance scores based on student achievement tests and other academic data. See those schools at each level with the biggest increases and drops.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Biggest Gains
DistrictSchoolScore  Point increase 
Leslie CountyW B Muncy Elementary School61.925.5 
Pike CountyElkhorn City Elementary School79.624.1 
Perry CountyBuckhorn School66.120.4 
Fayette CountyWilliam Wells Brown Elementary54.619.2 
Knox CountyLynn Camp Schools69.518.9 
Kenton CountyWhite's Tower Elementary School79.116.3 
Perry CountyLeatherwood Elementary School63.915.9 
Fayette CountySouthern Elementary School67.015.8 
Jenkins IndependentJenkins Independent School74.215.1 
Floyd CountyAllen Elementary School84.015 
 
Biggest Declines
DistrictSchoolScorePoint decrease 
Ohio CountyFordsville Elementary School55.3-14.5 
Lincoln CountyMcKinney Elementary School55.6-14.4 
Knott CountyCordia School42.6-13.5 
Pulaski CountyOak Hill Elementary School67.7-11.9 
Monroe CountyTompkinsville Elem68.8-11.7 
Laurel CountyHunter Hills Elementary School74.0-10.8 
Jefferson CountyFrayser Elementary54.3-10.5 
Clay CountyOneida Elementary School58.0-10.5 
Elliott CountyIsonville Elementary School54.5-10 
Greenup CountyWurtland Elementary School61.8-9.9 
Clay CountyGoose Rock Elementary51.6-9.9 
 
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Biggest Gains
DistrictSchoolScorePoint increase 
Floyd CountyJohn M. Stumbo Elementary School85.020.3 
Harlan CountyJames A. Cawood Elementary69.720.1 
Knott CountyCarr Creek Elementary School69.819.4 
Williamsburg Indep.Williamsburg City School68.917.3 
Perry CountyBuckhorn School66.917.3 
Jenkins IndependentJenkins Independent School63.916.2 
Fleming CountySimons Middle School67.815.1 
Leslie CountyStinnett Elementary School69.713.4 
Leslie CountyW B Muncy Elementary School57.912 
Leslie CountyHayes Lewis Elementary School73.211.7 
Leslie CountyMountain View Elementary56.59.5 
     
*Results are for middle school grades even if the building is called an elementary school
 
Biggest Declines
DistrictSchoolScorePoint decrease 
Jefferson CountyThe Academy @ Shawnee62.0-24.4 
Harlan CountyGreen Hills Elementary School55.4-11.7 
Knott CountyEmmalena Elementary School58.6-10.1 
Christian CountyNorth Drive Middle School47.4-9.3 
Hart CountyMunfordville Elementary School63.1-9.3 
Anchorage Indep.Anchorage Independent Public School78.6-8.7 
Caverna IndependentCaverna Middle School50.5-8.1 
Fairview IndependentFairview High School54.3-7.4 
Pike CountyPhelps High School57.2-7 
Marion CountyLebanon Middle School62.5-7 
Wolfe CountyWolfe County Middle School55.7-6.9 
Floyd CountyAllen Central Middle School71.4-6.9 
Fulton IndependentFulton Independent School56.4-6.7 
Lincoln CountyLloyd Mcguffey Sixth Grade Center58.0-6.7 
 
HIGH SCHOOLS
Biggest Gains
DistrictSchoolScorePoint increase 
Perry CountyBuckhorn School72.517.5 
Campbellsville Indep.Campbellsville High School75.414 
Nicholas CountyNicholas County High School73.714 
Robertson CountyRobertson County School62.912.8 
Webster CountyWebster County High School73.412.3 
Morgan CountyMorgan County High School73.410.4 
Knox CountyKnox Central High School69.610.1 
Bullitt CountyBullitt East High School83.89.7 
Lyon CountyLyon County High School79.29.5 
Lawrence CountyLawrence County High School75.79.4 
Perry CountyPerry County Central High School74.09.4 
Bullitt CountyNorth Bullitt High School76.19.2 
 
Biggest Declines
DistrictSchoolScorePoint decrease 
Todd CountyTodd County Central High School68.2-8.3 
Paintsville IndependentPaintsville High School75.9-5.5 
Boone CountyLarry A. Ryle High School77.0-5.4 
Hopkins CountyHopkins County Central High School74.6-4.7 
Christian CountyChristian County High School64.6-4.1 
Allen CountyAllen County-Scottsville High School67.5-4.1 
Livingston CountyLivingston Central High School72.5-3.9 
Jefferson CountyDoss High57.9-3.9 
Burgin IndependentBurgin Independent School69.8-3.5 
Pike CountyEast Ridge High School69.0-3.4 
Madison CountyModel Laboratory High School72.0-3.3 
Owensboro IndependentOwensboro High School66.8-2.9 
Grant CountyGrant County High School71.3-2.9 
Metcalfe CountyMetcalfe County High School72.4-2.9 

More 2014-15 statewide test scores coverage

    Never miss a local story.

    Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

    SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Fayette County analysis: Good news and disappointment
  • Statewide analysis: Fewer Kentucky schools meet annual goals
  • Search a database of scores for every school in Kentucky
  • Schools with biggest increases and declines
  • Top and bottom 10 schools in the state

    •   Comments  

    Videos

    More Videos

    • Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017

      More than 1,000 students, including former Kentucky women’s basketball player Makayla Epps, walked across the University of Kentucky class of 2017 Commencement Ceremony stage in Rupp Arena.

    Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017

    Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017 0:48

    Makayla Epps among UK graduates for class of 2017
    Years of hitchhiking before finishing UK degree 1:21

    Years of hitchhiking before finishing UK degree
    How to get a perfect 36 on the ACT — advice from students who've done it 2:01

    How to get a perfect 36 on the ACT — advice from students who've done it

    View More Video