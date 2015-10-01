Schools with biggest increases and declines

A small group of Kentucky elementary, middle and high schools made double-digit gains on newly released performance scores based on student achievement tests and other academic data. See those schools at each level with the biggest increases and drops.
|ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
|Biggest Gains
|District
|School
|Score
|Point increase
|Leslie County
|W B Muncy Elementary School
|61.9
|25.5
|Pike County
|Elkhorn City Elementary School
|79.6
|24.1
|Perry County
|Buckhorn School
|66.1
|20.4
|Fayette County
|William Wells Brown Elementary
|54.6
|19.2
|Knox County
|Lynn Camp Schools
|69.5
|18.9
|Kenton County
|White's Tower Elementary School
|79.1
|16.3
|Perry County
|Leatherwood Elementary School
|63.9
|15.9
|Fayette County
|Southern Elementary School
|67.0
|15.8
|Jenkins Independent
|Jenkins Independent School
|74.2
|15.1
|Floyd County
|Allen Elementary School
|84.0
|15
|Biggest Declines
|District
|School
|Score
|Point decrease
|Ohio County
|Fordsville Elementary School
|55.3
|-14.5
|Lincoln County
|McKinney Elementary School
|55.6
|-14.4
|Knott County
|Cordia School
|42.6
|-13.5
|Pulaski County
|Oak Hill Elementary School
|67.7
|-11.9
|Monroe County
|Tompkinsville Elem
|68.8
|-11.7
|Laurel County
|Hunter Hills Elementary School
|74.0
|-10.8
|Jefferson County
|Frayser Elementary
|54.3
|-10.5
|Clay County
|Oneida Elementary School
|58.0
|-10.5
|Elliott County
|Isonville Elementary School
|54.5
|-10
|Greenup County
|Wurtland Elementary School
|61.8
|-9.9
|Clay County
|Goose Rock Elementary
|51.6
|-9.9
|MIDDLE SCHOOLS
|Biggest Gains
|District
|School
|Score
|Point increase
|Floyd County
|John M. Stumbo Elementary School
|85.0
|20.3
|Harlan County
|James A. Cawood Elementary
|69.7
|20.1
|Knott County
|Carr Creek Elementary School
|69.8
|19.4
|Williamsburg Indep.
|Williamsburg City School
|68.9
|17.3
|Perry County
|Buckhorn School
|66.9
|17.3
|Jenkins Independent
|Jenkins Independent School
|63.9
|16.2
|Fleming County
|Simons Middle School
|67.8
|15.1
|Leslie County
|Stinnett Elementary School
|69.7
|13.4
|Leslie County
|W B Muncy Elementary School
|57.9
|12
|Leslie County
|Hayes Lewis Elementary School
|73.2
|11.7
|Leslie County
|Mountain View Elementary
|56.5
|9.5
|*Results are for middle school grades even if the building is called an elementary school
|Biggest Declines
|District
|School
|Score
|Point decrease
|Jefferson County
|The Academy @ Shawnee
|62.0
|-24.4
|Harlan County
|Green Hills Elementary School
|55.4
|-11.7
|Knott County
|Emmalena Elementary School
|58.6
|-10.1
|Christian County
|North Drive Middle School
|47.4
|-9.3
|Hart County
|Munfordville Elementary School
|63.1
|-9.3
|Anchorage Indep.
|Anchorage Independent Public School
|78.6
|-8.7
|Caverna Independent
|Caverna Middle School
|50.5
|-8.1
|Fairview Independent
|Fairview High School
|54.3
|-7.4
|Pike County
|Phelps High School
|57.2
|-7
|Marion County
|Lebanon Middle School
|62.5
|-7
|Wolfe County
|Wolfe County Middle School
|55.7
|-6.9
|Floyd County
|Allen Central Middle School
|71.4
|-6.9
|Fulton Independent
|Fulton Independent School
|56.4
|-6.7
|Lincoln County
|Lloyd Mcguffey Sixth Grade Center
|58.0
|-6.7
|HIGH SCHOOLS
|Biggest Gains
|District
|School
|Score
|Point increase
|Perry County
|Buckhorn School
|72.5
|17.5
|Campbellsville Indep.
|Campbellsville High School
|75.4
|14
|Nicholas County
|Nicholas County High School
|73.7
|14
|Robertson County
|Robertson County School
|62.9
|12.8
|Webster County
|Webster County High School
|73.4
|12.3
|Morgan County
|Morgan County High School
|73.4
|10.4
|Knox County
|Knox Central High School
|69.6
|10.1
|Bullitt County
|Bullitt East High School
|83.8
|9.7
|Lyon County
|Lyon County High School
|79.2
|9.5
|Lawrence County
|Lawrence County High School
|75.7
|9.4
|Perry County
|Perry County Central High School
|74.0
|9.4
|Bullitt County
|North Bullitt High School
|76.1
|9.2
|Biggest Declines
|District
|School
|Score
|Point decrease
|Todd County
|Todd County Central High School
|68.2
|-8.3
|Paintsville Independent
|Paintsville High School
|75.9
|-5.5
|Boone County
|Larry A. Ryle High School
|77.0
|-5.4
|Hopkins County
|Hopkins County Central High School
|74.6
|-4.7
|Christian County
|Christian County High School
|64.6
|-4.1
|Allen County
|Allen County-Scottsville High School
|67.5
|-4.1
|Livingston County
|Livingston Central High School
|72.5
|-3.9
|Jefferson County
|Doss High
|57.9
|-3.9
|Burgin Independent
|Burgin Independent School
|69.8
|-3.5
|Pike County
|East Ridge High School
|69.0
|-3.4
|Madison County
|Model Laboratory High School
|72.0
|-3.3
|Owensboro Independent
|Owensboro High School
|66.8
|-2.9
|Grant County
|Grant County High School
|71.3
|-2.9
|Metcalfe County
|Metcalfe County High School
|72.4
|-2.9
