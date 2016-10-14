New top prosecutor a ‘voice’ for justice, victims. ‘It just won’t be as loud’ as her predecessor’s.

During his nearly 32 years as Lexington’s top prosecutor, Ray Larson was anything but soft on crime and nothing if not outspoken. But, like him or not, his office had a reputation for being honest and fair.
Lou Anna Red Corn, who was sworn in Oct. 3 to succeed Larson after working 30 years on his staff, says the office will continue to be honest and fair, tough on law-breakers and compassionate toward victims.
But one thing is clear: They are very different people.
“Ray is kind of bigger than life,” Red Corn said of her mentor. “He’s known as ‘Ray the D.A.’ and has made that his brand. I am quieter than Ray. ‘L.A. the D.A.’ doesn’t have quite the same swagger, so we won’t be doing that.”
In a surprise move, Larson, 73, announced his retirement last month and was pleased when Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Red Corn to fill his unexpired term. She plans to seek election to a full six-year term in November 2018.
Ray is kind of bigger than life. He’s known as ‘Ray the D.A.’ and has made that his brand. I am quieter than Ray. ‘L.A. the D.A.’ doesn't have quite the same swagger, so we won’t be doing that.
Lou Anna Red Corn
Red Corn said she and her staff believe in Larson’s philosophy of justice.
“And that is consequences for violation of the law, the fair treatment of defendants and respect for victims,” she said. “None of that part changes.
“But Ray is a strong advocate for a lot of things, and I am finding my way on those things,” she added. “To this point, I have not been the face or voice of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. I have a voice; it just won’t be as loud. I’m a problem-solver in a different way than Ray is.”
One of Larson’s policies was seeking the maximum penalty allowed by a crime’s circumstances, including the death penalty. He also was aggressive about charging felons as persistent offenders, which resulted in longer jail sentences.
“I’m not prepared to say that I’m going to do it differently,” Red Corn said. “But I would like to take a good, hard look at each case individually.”
‘Woman Triumphant’
I interviewed Red Corn this week in her bright, new office. Larson’s brown walls had been repainted white, his memorabilia replaced by art reflecting her Native American heritage.
The office’s two huge windows look out on the old Fayette County Courthouse, where Red Corn prosecuted the last trial held there, in 2001. Between the windows is a framed picture — a gift from her husband — of a famous Joel Tanner Hart statue that stood in the previous courthouse when it was destroyed by fire in 1897. It was called “Woman Triumphant.”
The statue is appropriate. Red Corn is the first woman to serve as the state’s top prosecutor in either Lexington or Louisville. Her legal and people skills in prosecuting some of Lexington’s toughest criminal trials over the past three decades have brought her wide respect in the legal community.
“I think Lou Anna is an excellent appointment,” said Mary Noble, deputy chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, who presided over some of those trials as a Circuit Court judge. “She is very experienced, very scholarship-oriented and very fair.”
District Court Judge Joseph Bouvier, a colleague of Red Corn in the prosecutor’s office for more than 15 years, agreed.
“I think she’s an excellent lawyer,” he said. “She’s very attentive to details and prepares her cases thoroughly. I’m expecting she will also be an outstanding administrator.”
I think it’s a life experience that has made me part of who I am. It’s not that I personally experienced bias or prejudice, but I certainly experienced it through my father’s eyes.
Lou Anna Red Corn
Osage ancestry
Red Corn, 57, was born in Tulsa, Okla., to C.R. and Iris Red Corn. Her father is an Osage Indian; her late mother was white.
“Her parents forbid her to see him because he was an Indian and they had to elope,” she said of her parents. “They disowned her for a period of time because he was Indian. It was sad.”
Red Corn’s father was a salesman. When she was 12, he moved the family, which also included her younger brother and sister, to Louisville because he wanted to get away from the discrimination he always felt in Oklahoma.
“I think it’s a life experience that has made me part of who I am,” said Red Corn, a registered member of the Osage Nation. “It’s not that I personally experienced bias or prejudice, but I certainly experienced it through my father’s eyes.”
At the University of Kentucky, Red Corn earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and then a law degree.
“As a child, people would say, ‘You’d make a good lawyer’ because you’re argumentative or because you question things or because you are analytical,” she said. “So you hear that and think, maybe I would be a good lawyer.”
After a brief stint in civil practice, she and then-husband Jeffrey Darling moved to Powell County in 1985 and took jobs as public defenders.
Her first felony case involved an Owsley County woman who shot her abusive husband when he went after her teenaged son with a knife. When she went to her client’s home to interview her, she was shocked.
“I had never been in a home with a dirt floor, and they didn’t have indoor plumbing,” she said. “It was eye-opening. Most of my clients were so grateful to have somebody represent them.”
Two years later, the Darlings moved to Lexington for jobs in Larson’s office. They later divorced. He now practices law with Nichols, Walter, Darling, Wellman.
She married Luke Morgan, a former assistant in Larson’s office who now practices law with McBrayer, McGinnis, Leslie & Kirkland. She has two sons — Jason Darling, 29, and Joe Morgan, 20.
Child advocate
Red Corn flourished as a prosecutor, trying some of the city’s most high-profile murder cases and helping to create the Fayette County Child Sexual Abuse Multi-Disciplinary Team. She was a founding board member of the Child Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass. Larson appointed Red Corn as his first assistant in 2006.
“I enjoyed helping crime victims, especially children,” Red Corn said, adding that Larson encouraged her to get specialized training. “I learned a lot about the dynamics of child sexual abuse and how to successfully prosecute it.”
One of the biggest abuse cases she handled involved an elderly Catholic priest, Leonard Nienaber, who was convicted in 1994 on 10 counts of child sex abuse that occurred between 1964 and 1977.
As her first assistant, Red Corn has appointed Kimberly Baird, a prosecutor in the office since 1996. The rest of the prosecution staff includes an ethnically diverse group of nine women and seven men.
Among Red Corn’s priorities as Commonwealth’s Attorney will be to focus more attention on human trafficking, which most often involves immigrant labor; to aggressively prosecute heroin dealers and to help address the rise in gun crimes committed by juveniles.
“It’s not just prosecuting the juvenile when they get here,” Red Corn said. “That’s our piece; we are the prosecutors. But it’s going to take a community effort to try to get a handle on this.”
In her spare time, Red Corn and her husband enjoy UK sports and outdoor activities such as hiking and canoeing. They are active members of Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church.
Red Corn, a registered Democrat, said she has never been politically active. “Although I did run for the Site-Based Council at Clays Mill Elementary,” she said. “I did not win.”
Red Corn doesn’t plan to continue Larson’s weekly “True Crime” radio show with WVLK’s Jack Pattie, although she has told Pattie she will come on the air occasionally. And expect a different tone from her in email newsletters and social media.
“I’m very grateful to Ray and I would never, ever be critical of him,” she said. “It’s just going to be different.”
Red Corn said she looks forward to taking a more public role, but wants voters to judge her on her performance.
“There have to be consequences for violations of the law, whoever you are,” she said. “We all have jobs to do, and those jobs might be adversarial at times. If it all works out the way it is supposed to, then we have justice.”
Tom Eblen: 859-231-1415, teblen@herald-leader.com, @tomeblen
Comments